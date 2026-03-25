TIGLFF details inaugural Trans Pride Weekend in Tampa Bay

(Graphic courtesy TIGLFF)

TAMPA | TIGLFF will hold its inaugural Trans Pride Weekend March 26-29, the new home of its Tampa Bay Transgender Film Festival.

The organization announced its rebrand from the Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival in January. Its expanded celebration surrounding Transgender Day of Visibility is a key part of its vision for the future.

“At our core, we all yearn for more space for connection, celebration and visibility. To be heard, to feel seen,” TIGLFF Board President and Transgender Film Festival Co-Chair Unity Jalal told Watermark Out News.

“Over the past five years, TIGLFF has continued its evolution to create spaces for transgender and gender-diverse people and those who love them with the growth of the Transgender Film Festival,” she continued. “This year, the Transgender Film Festival evolves into a new experience that’s here to stay: the inaugural Trans Pride by TIGLFF.”

Films will remain at the festival’s core, she added, but the celebration will feature programming in both St. Petersburg and Tampa.

Festivities begin with an Opening Night Reception March 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Green Light Lounge and Kitchen. The festival’s opening film “Jimpa” will screen at 7:30 p.m.

Films will continue throughout the weekend at either Green Light Cinema in St. Petersburg or Sun-Ray Cinema in Tampa. They include:

March 27:

7:30 pm | St. Petersburg | “Flamingo Camp” & “The River and the Glen: Camp Trans Scotland”

March 28:

2 p.m.| Tampa | “10’s Across the Border”

4 p.m. | St. Petersburg | “Trans And Pregnant” & “MĀHŪ: A Trans Pacific Love Letter”

5 p.m. | Tampa | “Really Happy Sunday”

7 p.m. | St. Petersburg | Shorts Program 2

7:30 pm | Tampa Shorts Program 1

March 29:

3 p.m. | Tampa | Shorts Program 2

4 p.m. | St. Petersburg | Shorts Program 1

6:30 p.m. | St. Petersburg | “Outerlands”

Other events will coincide with screenings. “Night of 1,000 Oscars” is set for March 27 beginning at 7 p.m. TIGLFF’s Trans Pride Dance Party & Ball will benefit the gender-affirming care fund of trans-focused groups Swamp Bois and Doll Dynasty.

Presented in partnership with Central Florida Ballroom Collective, the night will kick off with “a huge dance party” with Dyke Nite St. Pete at 1920 Ybor.

Tickets begin at $25. “Come for the party, stay for the purpose and leave knowing you helped make care more accessible for our community,” TIGLFF shares.

An LGBTQ+ Fandom Art Market will take place March 28 from 3-6 p.m. at Felicitious Coffee in partnership with Attic Cat. Attendees can expect “canonically inspired creations to the boldest expressions of our community’s fandom dreams.”

TIGLFF’s Trans Community Picnic, long a favorite tied to the film festival, will also be held March 29.

“This gathering is a callback to the long history of trans and gender diverse picnics as spaces for joy, connection and community building,” they advise. Participants are encouraged to bring their own blanket, chairs and/or snacks to enjoy an afternoon of music, games and more.

The event “is open to all and is a space to relax, celebrate and honor the resilience and creativity of trans and gender nonconforming people.” Additional details will be available upon RSVP.

The weekend will draw to a close after the film festival’s closing feature, detailed above. This year’s Wrap Party encourages supporters “stick around for cake, bubbly juice and good company” to “wrap up the fest together!”

“This expansion aligns with TIGLFF’s rebrand and renewed focus on community-driven programming, joy and resistance through arts and culture,” Jalal says. “We invite the entire LGBTQ+ community and all allies to join us in this celebration aligned with Transgender Day of Visibility.”

View a full schedule of 2026 events here.

TIGLFF’s Trans Pride weekend will take place March 26-29, coinciding with the inaugural Pride of Tampa. Both celebrations are detailed in the 2026 Pride in Tampa magazine.

For more information about TIGLFF and specific events, visit TIGLFF.com.