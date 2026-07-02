Watermark Out News 33.14: Going the Extra Mile

Going the Extra Mile: Florida’s LGBTQ+ Truck Driver Network drives America forward. Central Florida remembers intersex activist Juleigh Mayfield. St. Pete mayoral candidates tout LGBTQ+ endorsements.

CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08

Intersex activist Juleigh Mayfield dies at 51.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

St Pete Pride wraps 24th annual celebration.



THE RESET | Page 15

Seree L. Greer returns for her latest viewpoint.



THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19

Artist Reggien Washington creates representation.



GOING THE EXTRA MILE | Page 20

Florida’s LGBTQ+ Truck Driver Network drives America forward.



BELLA’S LIGHT | Page 23

Orlando author turns sudden loss into story of never-ending love.



See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!

Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!

Looking for a print copy?

Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!