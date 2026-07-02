Watermark Out News 33.14: Going the Extra Mile

Going the Extra Mile: Florida’s LGBTQ+ Truck Driver Network drives America forward. Central Florida remembers intersex activist Juleigh Mayfield. St. Pete mayoral candidates tout LGBTQ+ endorsements.
CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08
Intersex activist Juleigh Mayfield dies at 51.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
St Pete Pride wraps 24th annual celebration.
THE RESET | Page 15
Seree L. Greer returns for her latest viewpoint.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Artist Reggien Washington creates representation.
GOING THE EXTRA MILE | Page 20
Florida’s LGBTQ+ Truck Driver Network drives America forward.
BELLA’S LIGHT | Page 23
Orlando author turns sudden loss into story of never-ending love.
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