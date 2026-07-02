LGBTQ+ organizations endorse Michele Rayner for Florida Senate

Michele Rayner (L) and a supporter at St Pete Pride 2026. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas County and Equality Florida Action PAC have each endorsed Michele Rayner in the race for state Senate District 16.

A civil rights and social justice attorney, Rayner represents District 62 in the Florida House. The Tampa Bay advocate made history in 2020 when she became the first Black, openly LGBTQ+ woman elected to the state legislature.

Rayner announced her bid for state Senate late last year, seeking to replace District 16’s term-limited Darryl Rousson. Like House District 62, it includes portions of both Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

“I’ve dedicated my life to protecting the civil rights of every Floridian as an attorney and community leader,” she shared in December. “I ran for the Florida House after seeking justice for a man who was killed because of Florida’s stand your ground laws.

“In the State House, I’ve stood up to Ron DeSantis’s out of control agenda that has attacked the civil rights of workers, educators and parents, Black and Brown Floridians, our LGBTQ+ community, and women’s reproductive rights. I’ve gotten results for Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties by bringing back resources for our schools, small businesses, neighborhoods, and underserved communities,” she continued. “I’m proud to announce my candidacy for the State Senate where I’ll continue to hold members of the majority party, state and federal government accountable to Florida families, bring resources back to our community, and fight for every Floridian.” View this post on Instagram

The Stonewall Democrats, a Tampa Bay chapter of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, endorsed Rayner June 25.

“Representative Michele Rayner has been a fierce advocate for our community in Tallahassee, and we have been proud of her work across two terms in the State House,” the organization shared. “As a queer woman, she has fought relentlessly for LGBTQ+ Floridians, and we are excited to see her bring that same tenacity to the Florida State Senate.”

Equality Florida Action PAC, the political arm of the state’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, followed June 30.

“We’re proud to endorse a proven fighter and civil rights attorney whose career has been defined by expanding o pportunity, defending fundamental freedoms, and standing up for every Floridian’s dignity,” Equality Florida Action PAC Executive Director Joe Saunders shared.

“For the past six years, Michele Rayner’s leadership has reflected the values of equity, justice, and inclusion that our community deserves,” he continued. “It’s critical that we have a true progressive champion in the Senate. We’re proud to endorse Michele for Senate District 16 and make history with her when she becomes the first queer woman elected to the Florida Senate.”

Rayner welcomed the endorsements.

“Throughout my career, I’ve fought to ensure every person has the freedom to live authentically and be treated equally under the law,” she shared June 30. “Together, we’ll continue building a Florida—and an America—where everyone has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of who they are or whom they love.”

Florida House Democratic Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, who represents Tampa’s District 67, is also running to represent District 16. The primary election will take place Aug. 18.

For more information about Michele Rayner’s campaign, visit MicheleForFlorida.com. Learn more about the Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas County and Equality Florida Action PAC at StonewallPinellas.com and EQFLPAC.org.

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