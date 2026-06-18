Watermark Out News 33.13: Time to Shine

Time to Shine: St Pete Pride celebrates 24 years with Here Comes the Sun. The Dru Project holds last fundraiser in Orlando. St. Petersburg proclamations draw support & scrutiny.
CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08
The Dru Project holds final fundraiser at Anthem Orlando.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
St. Petersburg proclamations draw support and scrutiny.
LADYFINGERS | Page 15
Columnist Sabrina Ambra returns for her latest viewpoint.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Orlando group advocates for SunRail expansion in Central Florida.
TIME TO SHINE | Page 23
St Pete Pride celebrates 24 years with Here Comes the Sun.
10 YEARS LATER | Page 29
Orlando remembers the 49 on the 10-year mark of the Pulse tragedy.
See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!
Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!
Looking for a print copy?
Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!