Watermark Out News 33.13: Time to Shine

Time to Shine: St Pete Pride celebrates 24 years with Here Comes the Sun. The Dru Project holds last fundraiser in Orlando. St. Petersburg proclamations draw support & scrutiny.

CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08

The Dru Project holds final fundraiser at Anthem Orlando.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

St. Petersburg proclamations draw support and scrutiny.



LADYFINGERS | Page 15

Columnist Sabrina Ambra returns for her latest viewpoint.



THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19

Orlando group advocates for SunRail expansion in Central Florida.



TIME TO SHINE | Page 23

St Pete Pride celebrates 24 years with Here Comes the Sun.



10 YEARS LATER | Page 29

Orlando remembers the 49 on the 10-year mark of the Pulse tragedy.



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