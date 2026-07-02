Publisher’s Desk: Family Matters

Another Pride Month is in the books — and for many of us, June is exhausting in the best possible way.

It has weeks of festivals, parades, drag shows, family gatherings, community events and late nights spent celebrating with friends old and new. It is sunscreen, glitter and more rainbow apparel than the rest of the year combined.

Here in Central Florida and Tampa Bay, we were reminded once again that no one celebrates Pride quite like we do. GayDays welcomed guests to a new venue. Gay Day at Disney continued a tradition that has connected generations of LGBTQ+ people. One Magical Weekend transformed Orlando into a reunion unlike any other, while Girls in Wonderland created space for women to celebrate, connect and simply be themselves.

Across the state, St Pete Pride once again demonstrated why it has become one of the country’s signature Pride events, continuing its month-long celebration culminating in the signature parade and street festival.

June felt alive in 2026. Of course, Pride Month wasn’t without its reminders that our work is far from over.

This year we watched a push to designate June as “Nuclear Family Month.” Some local governments were quick to issue proclamations recognizing it (or a variation of it) while declining to recognize Pride Month altogether.

The irony isn’t lost on me. Families are worth celebrating. They always have been. The problem arises when that celebration is used to suggest that some families matter more than others.

Our community has never asked for June to belong exclusively to us. We’ve never asked anyone to stop celebrating their families. Many of us are doing exactly that ourselves. LGBTQ+ people are children, mothers, fathers, grandparents, siblings, spouses, partners, caregivers and chosen family. We have always been a part of the fabric of every family.

There is plenty of room in June for everyone. But here’s what I know after more than two decades of covering this community: no proclamation has ever determined whether or not we exist.

We existed before Pride Month was officially recognized. We existed before rainbow crosswalks, before corporate sponsorships and before elected officials showed up for photo opportunities. We existed when it wasn’t safe to say our names out loud and we’ll exist long after today’s political headlines have faded into history.

No resolution passed at a city council meeting can erase us. No law can legislate us out of existence. No proclamation can rewrite thousands of years of human history. We’ve always been here and we always will be.

As June comes to a close, many of us are already wondering what Pride will look like next year. Florida’s SB 1134 targeting the financial support of local governments in diversity, equity and inclusion-based events has created uncertainty for organizers across the state. Municipal support has long been an important part of many celebrations, and the impact of those restrictions remains to be seen.

Laws can change. Courts can weigh in. Elections matter, too. The decisions voters make in the coming months could reshape what Pride looks like in Florida for years to come.

We’ll face those challenges when they arrive, because that’s what this community has always done.

If there’s one lesson Pride has taught us over the decades, it’s that resilience isn’t just surviving difficult moments. It’s continuing to build community anyway. It’s showing up anyway. It’s celebrating anyway.

Pride isn’t simply about declaring who we are. It’s also about deciding who we want to be.

In a world increasingly driven by outrage, algorithms reward anger more than understanding. Social media encourages us to respond instantly instead of thoughtfully. Too often, we assume the worst about someone before we’ve asked a single question.

Our community can choose a different path.

That doesn’t mean staying silent in the face of injustice. It doesn’t mean compromising our values or failing to defend those whose voices are too often ignored. Speaking up for marginalized people remains one of the most important things we can do.

The LGBTQ+ movement has always asked the world to see our humanity. To hear our stories. To know us before judging us.

Perhaps the best way to honor that legacy is to offer others the same grace we have so often asked for ourselves.

Pride Month may be ending, but the work continues.

So let’s carry forward the joy we found this June. Let’s continue celebrating what makes each of us unique while standing beside those who need us most. Let’s keep telling our stories, building our communities and refusing to disappear simply because someone wishes we would. And above all, let’s continue leading with open hearts and open ears.

Stay visible, stay strong and support each other.

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