Watermark Out News 33.12: 10 Years Later

Pulse: 10 years later.
CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08
LGBT+ Center Orlando hosts 14th annual Diversity Awards.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Dunedin Pride holds first major events as nonprofit across June.
MULAN’S CORNER | Page 15
Mulan Montrese Williams returns for her latest viewpoint.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
LGBTQ+ activist Ed Lally mobilizes Tampa Bay for democracy.
10 YEARS LATER | Page 23
Orlando marks a decade since the Pulse nightclub shooting.
X MARKS THE SPOT | Page 23
Tampa Fringe celebrates an inclusive decade of going beyond theatre June 10-21.
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