Watermark Out News Survey: 10-year mark of Pulse

Watermark Out News is currently working on a feature about the 10-year mark of Pulse and we want to include your perspective.

Below is an anonymous, 10-question survey reflecting on the tragedy and trajectory of the permanent Pulse memorial, set for completion in 2027.

All information gathered will be used for our coverage, publishing June 4. Respondents may remain anonymous or provide personal information for potential inclusion. We will close the survey Tuesday, May 26 at noon.

Please find the survey below:

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