Project Pride to host 10-year Pulse remembrance in Sarasota

(Graphic courtesy Project Pride)

SARASOTA | Project Pride will hold a Pulse remembrance June 12 from 4-6 p.m. at its Sarasota headquarters, reflecting on the tragedy’s 10-year mark.

The organization shared it will open its office “as a quiet space of remembrance for the 49 lives taken at Pulse nightclub ten years ago.” A moment of silence will be held at 4:49 p.m.

The gathering is not designed as a formal program, Project Pride noted. Instead, organizers hope participants can reflect on “the 49 lives lost at Pulse, survivors, families, the Latinx LGBTQ+ community and all those forever impacted.”

Guests can also participate in “We Carry Love Forward.” They’ll have the opportunity to “write a short note of love, hope, remembrance or care,” placing them in a drop box or adding it to a community display.

“You are warmly invited to stop by during the 4–6 p.m. window as you are able,” Project Pride Executive Director Justyn Hunter-Ceruti shared in an email to supporters. “Our goal is to keep this simple, reverent, trauma-informed and centered on remembrance, love and community care.”

Read more below:

Remembrance events are currently underway in Orlando. LGBTQ+ advocates will also reflect on the 10-year mark of Pulse in St. Petersburg June 12.

Read more about the 10-year mark of Pulse in our current issue, available digitally here and on newsstands through June 17.

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