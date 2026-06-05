Orlando to mark 10 years since Pulse tragedy with remembrance events

(Watermark Out News file photo)

ORLANDO | As the 10-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting approaches, the City of Orlando will reflect with events that honor and remember the lives of the 49 angels.

Leading up to June 12, there will be public remembrance, culturally rooted healing spaces, art, faith gatherings and community programs. The city invites the community to join in recognizing the past decade through events, reflection and community connection.

June 6 at 7 a.m.

CommUNITY Rainbow Run 4.9K

Location: City Hall Plaza, 400 S. Orange Avenue, Orlando

Join the community in a powerful tradition of solidarity. Net proceeds support the construction of the Pulse Memorial.

Register: PulseoOrlando.org/RainbowRun.

June 8-14

Prayer Ribbons Memorial Exhibition

Location: City Hall Plaza, 400 S. Orange Avenue, Orlando

A public remembrance display inviting reflection and honoring the enduring memory of love, grief, and solidarity shared in the years since Pulse. Free for residents to attend.

June 11-August 23

Created in Community: Portraits of Pulse

Location: Terrace Gallery, Orlando City Hall, 400 S. Orange Avenue, Orlando

This exhibition features 49 collaborative portraits honoring each life taken. Designed by local artist Jeff Sonksen and completed by families, friends and community members, the portraits represent a shared act of healing. Free for residents to attend.

June 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Pulse Remembrance Ceremony

Location: First United Methodist Church of Orlando, 142 East Jackson Street, Orlando

The official ceremony includes the reading of the 49 names, ringing of the bells, a candlelight ceremony and musical and cultural performances. Free for residents to attend.

Read more about the 10-year mark of Pulse in our current issue, available digitally here and on newsstands through June 17. To have your commemoration added to this list, e-mail Watermark Out News Central Florida Bureau Chief at Bellanee@WatermarkOutNews.com.

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