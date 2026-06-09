LGBTQ+ advocates to mark 10 years since Pulse at former St. Petersburg Pride mural

(Graphic via St Pete Pride/Facebook)

ST. PETERSBURG | LGBTQ+ advocates will gather June 12 at 2 p.m. at St. Petersburg’s former Progressive Pride street mural to mark 10 years since Pulse.

St Pete Pride, Justice Over Everything, the Contigo Fund and the Democratic Hispanic Caucus of Florida in Pinellas County are partnering for the remembrance event. They invite the larger Tampa Bay region to join them “as we gather in reflection, remembrance and solidarity.”

“Ten years ago, our community experienced an unimaginable tragedy,” the organizations shared. “Together, we will honor those taken, celebrate the resilience of our LGBTQ+ community, and reaffirm our commitment to creating a world where everyone can live openly, safely, and authentically.”

The former street mural is located in St. Petersburg’s Grand Central District. Advocates will gather along Central Ave. and 25th St. Read more below:

Remembrance events are currently underway in Orlando. Hundreds of people participated in the CommUNITY Rainbow Run June 6 and a prayer ribbon memorial is now on display in front of Orlando City Hall.

Read more about the 10-year mark of Pulse in our current issue, available digitally here and on newsstands through June 17.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky| Facebook| Instagram| LinkedIn| TikTok| Threads| YouTube