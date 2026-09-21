Ryot Tour cancels Orlando show hours before performance

(Graphic via The Ryot Tour/Instagram.)

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with public comment from the Ryot Tour.

ORLANDO | The Plaza Live announced the cancelation of the Ryot Tour’s Orlando performance on Sept. 21, the night of the show.

The venue shared the , and Ryot Tour said it was due to “circumstances beyond our control.”

“Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming RYOT TOUR Orlando performance. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding and support,” RYOT TOUR said.

Watermark Out News reached out to Ryot Tour prior to publication but did not receive a direct response. They subsequently addressed the matter via their Instagram story, noting they were “incredibly disappointed to announce that the Orlando stop… has been canceled.

“We believe in being transparent with our audience, artists, and partners,” the statement reads. “RYOT is an expensive show to produce and tour, and unfortunately, ticket sales in Orlando were devastatingly low. At that level, moving forward with the show simply wasn’t financially possible.”

Organizers also confirmed the tour is moving forward, calling Orlando “an incredibly difficult decision based on that specific date.” The tour is scheduled to close Sept. 30 in St. Petersburg.

“Buy the ticket. Show up. Bring your friends,” they shared. “SUPPORT QUEER ENTERTAINMENT.”

Read each of the Ryot Tour’s stories below.

Read more about the Ryot Tour here: The Ryot Tour brings ‘Drag Race’ and ‘The Voice’ icons to Florida

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