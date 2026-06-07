PHOTOS: CommUNITY Rainbow Run raises funds for Pulse memorial

(Photo by Danny Garcia)

ORLANDO | Hundreds of runners, walkers and supporters gathered outside City Hall June 6 for the CommUNITY Rainbow Run, a 4.9k race that was started by UCF graduate students in 2017 to mark the one-year anniversary of the Pulse tragedy.

Their vision was to help the community navigate the healing process, recognizing that running, walking and spending time with others can foster connection and collective strength. Proceeds from this year’s race will support the construction of a permanent memorial planned for the former Pulse nightclub property.

This year, the course returned to the historic Delaney Park and Wadeview neighborhoods. While the path has evolved since the inaugural event, this year’s route honored the residents and neighbors who helped to lift the community up after the Pulse tragedy.

Watermark Out News attended the CommUNITY Rainbow Run. View our photos below.

Photos by Kay Yingling.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube