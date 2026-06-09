PHOTOS: Prayer ribbons displayed in honor of 10th anniversary of Pulse tragedy

(Photo by Azlyn Cato)

ORLANDO | In honor of 10 years since the Pulse nightclub shooting, a memorial to remember the 49 victims was hung in front of City Hall June 8.

Made with over 3,000 Prayer Ribbons, the name of each victim was inscribed and attached by the Provincetown Community Compact in response to the shooting. The ribbons will be on display at Orlando City Hall from June 8 until June 14.

The public remembrance display invites reflection and honors the enduring memory of love, grief and solidarity shared in the years since Pulse, the city said.

“We are honored to share this memorial strand of Prayer Ribbons with the families and the community of Orlando,” said Compact founder and director Jay Critchley. “Provincetown is a historic arts and tourist destination and a place of pilgrimage that welcomes all people. Our community has suffered tremendous loss over the past decades, and yet we are still here, and we stand with you.”

For more information about the permanent memorial and city events in Orlando, visit PulseOrlando.org.

Watermark Out News visited the display. View our photos below.

Photos by Azlyn Cato.

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