PHOTOS: Central Florida Sounds of Freedom honor 15 years with anniversary concert

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | The Central Florida Sounds of Freedom Band and Color Guard celebrated 15 years of music, visibility and community with “RESILIENCE,” a celebration concert on June 7 at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

“RESILIENCE” serves as the culminating performance of CFSOF’s 2025–2026 concert season, as this milestone concert highlights the strength, unity and perseverance of the LGBTQ+ community.

The program features a wide range of works that reflect both the ensemble’s artistic depth and its commitment to meaningful storytelling. Featured selections included “Stonewall” by Randall Standridge, performed with guest performer Ashley Thunder. Also included is the premiere of “Well with My Soul” by Benjamin Mairs, a work commissioned specifically for CFSOF, capturing themes of healing, reflection and renewal.

Founded in 2011, the CFSOF began as a small group of dedicated musicians performing at the historic Parliament House in Orlando. From those humble beginnings, the organization has grown into a thriving performing arts ensemble of nearly 75 musicians and performers.

For more information, visit CFSOF.com.

Watermark Out News attended the concert. View our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

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