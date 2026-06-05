PHOTOS: Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber holds 2026 Pride in Business luncheon

(Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

TAMPA | The Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber welcomed hundreds of supporters to its 2026 Pride in Business luncheon June 4 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.

The annual event features networking and signature programming that highlights chamber initiatives. It also honors those who advance equality in the workplace.

“It is such a joy to be in this room with business leaders, risk takers, entrepreneurs, allies and community activists,” Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber President and CEO Rene Cantu welcomed the crowd. “Every year we come together to celebrate Pride … and when LGBTQ+ people connect, we create networks that are strong, intentional and rooted in belonging.”

OutCoast CEO Rachel Covello emceed the luncheon, which featured opening remarks from Chris Rollins. The chamber’s board chair shared a personal story about his coming out and reflected on the importance of community.

Cantu subsequently inducted Grow Financial into the chamber’s President’s Circle, introduced during this year’s State of the Chamber luncheon. Grow Financial Chief Financial Officer Doug Tilden accepted the award, which recognizes those who drive the chamber’s work forward through significant financial support.

A new recognition was awarded next, the chamber’s Spectrum Leadership Award. Retired Tampa Museum of Art Executive Director Michael Tomor received the inaugural honor.

“Under his leadership, the museum became a cultural force and a driver of economic impact through the visual arts. He led the museum through a $100 million capital campaign that will leave a legacy of beauty and inspiration for generations … and because of his unwavering commitment to our community, the museum continues to host Pride & Passion, even as political trends attempt to encourage institutions from doing so.”

The LGBTQ+ event is a Tampa Bay staple set to mark 20 years in September. The fundraiser benefits the museum’s Art Space and Connections programming.

Tomor accepted the honor, reflecting on his tenure at the museum, the importance of Pride & Passion and more.

“This event, this chamber, your companies, they make a difference to your employees. They make a difference to the community,” he told the audience. “It’s an honor to have been invited to be a leader in a community that already had a remarkable dedication to supporting LGBTQ rights.”

Equality Florida Public Policy Director Jon Harris Maurer joined Cantu for a fireside chat afterwards. They primarily discussed the state’s Senate Bill 1134, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April.

Set to go into effect in 2027, the law will restrict local governments from supporting diversity, equity and inclusion. Maurer called it intentionally broad and noted Equality Florida is working with local partners to understand impending effects.

Stressing that “Pride is not cancelled, by any means,” he shared that “events can still take place and there are important ways that local governments can still provide in-kind support” like by supplying law enforcement. He added Equality Florida “will be a resource for anyone who is facing challenges.”

The luncheon closed with additional networking and confirmation that it will return to the venue in June 2027. Watermark Out News was proud to sponsor the event and you can view our photos below.

Photos by Mike Halterman.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.

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