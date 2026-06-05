Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings suspends Florida governor’s campaign after cancer diagnosis

(Photo via Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings’ Facebook)

ORLANDO | Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced June 5 that he is ending his campaign for Florida governor amid a battle with prostate cancer.

Demings delivered the news following his final State of the County address, saying that he is going to focus on his health. He was joined by his family in a news conference following the State of the County.

“Monday of this week, I received some bad news from my doctor, who confirmed that I have prostate cancer. And because of that, I am going to suspend my campaign for governor,” he said in a news conference.

He plans to finish his time as mayor of Orange County. Demings made history in 2018 when he became the first African American mayor of Orange County. He has led the county for eight years.

“All those people who have supported me in this run who have believed in me as I have run for governor, I say thank you to all of them,” Demings said.

Demings announced his campaign for governor last November, stating he would improve the working relationships between the state of Florida and local governments and protect the right to vote by assuring that fair voting districts are created.

On Facebook, Demings shared his thanks to his campaign staff for their belief in him and his vision.

“I came to this conclusion to suspend my candidacy in the interest of my family and my health,” Demings wrote. “Continuing to run for governor would have likely led to injurious effects on my prognosis. I am a fighter through and through, and now is the time to fight cancer and be there for my loved ones.”

Former Congressman David Jolly said in a statement, “Jerry has dedicated his life to public service, fighting with passion, mettle, and faith. I know he’ll bring that same spirit to this new chapter. Laura and I wish him a full recovery as we personally pray for Jerry and his family.”

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost wrote on X, “Mayor Demings has always been a fighter for Orange County — always leading with love and resolve. I have no doubt he’ll face this challenge with the same strength. We are standing with him every step of the way.”

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer wrote on Facebook, “Susie and I, along with our entire community, are sending Mayor Demings and his family our support during this difficult time and will be offering hope and strength while he seeks treatment.”

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