PHOTOS: Girls in Wonderland host Welcome Happy Hour

ORLANDO | Celebrating 26 years, Girls in Wonderland hosted its Welcome Happy Hour party on June 4 at SpringHill Suites by Marriott & TownePlace Suites.

The evening included mixing, mingling and live music featuring a live performance by ​LiLy Marlane.

Girls in Wonderland is an annual celebration hosted by the women-led company Pandora Events as a way for queer women from around the world to gather and party in celebration of Sapphic, or WLW (women loving women), Pride.

Girls in Wonderland is June 4-7 at SpringHill Suites by Marriott & TownePlace Suites, located at 13295 Hartzog Rd. in Winter Garden. For tickets, events and more information, visit GirlsinWonderland.com.

Watermark Out News attended the Welcome Happy Hour. View our photos below.

Photos by Caitlin Sause.

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