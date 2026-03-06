PHOTOS: Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber luncheon celebrates local impact

EPIC is recognized as Nonprofit of the Year by the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

TAMPA | The Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber held its 2026 State of the Chamber luncheon March 5 at the Westshore Grand.

The gathering celebrated the chamber’s accomplishments over the last year, including launching new partnerships and adding 59 new members in 2025, while honoring local business leaders and organizations. Over 200 people attended.

The afternoon began and ended with networking. Attendees met and mingled with celebrations like St Pete Pride, OUT Arts & Culture, Pride of Tampa and Winter Pride, as well as businesses who helped make the luncheon possible like CAN Community Health and TECO.

President Rene Cantu and the chamber’s board introduced a new President’s Circle, honoring supporters which drive its work forward through significant financial support. They also presented the 2026 PRISM Awards.

The Mosaic Company was recognized as Corporate Partner of the Year, Empath Partners in Care was recognized as Nonprofit of the Year, Metrochefs was named Small Business of the Year and LGBTBE of the Year went to Storyteller Soul, LLC, led by Watermark Out News viewpoint columnist Jillian Abby.

“We’re so thankful to everyone who came out today,” the Chamber shared afterwards. “Thank you as well to The Westshore Grand for hosting us and for all the sponsors that made today possible, we’re grateful for your continued support!”

Read more about the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber at TampaBayLGBTChamber.org. View our photos from the luncheon below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.

