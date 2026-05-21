Watermark Out News 33.11: Orlando’s Big LGBTQ+ Weekend

Orlando’s big LGBTQ+ weekend marks 35 years of magic. St Pete Pride details expanded kickoff.
CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08
Orlando releases new designs for permanent Pulse memorial.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
St Pete Pride 2026 to kick off with expanded weekend of events.
PFLAG ON THE PAGE | Page 15
PFLAG Tampa President Trevor Rosine returns with his latest viewpoint.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
We introduce Central Florida writer, director, and “disrupter” Brandon Goode.
PARKS, PARTIES & PRIDE | Page 23
Orlando’s big LGBTQ+ weekend marks 35 years of magic.
PARKS, PARTIES & PRIDE | Page 23
Events are coming next month from GayDays, Girls in Wonderland, One Magical Weekend and The Pride Cup.
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