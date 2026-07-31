Tampa Bay organizations partner to host LGBTQ+ Town Hall

(Graphic via Evolve Tampa Bay)

TAMPA | Evolve Tampa Bay, Justice Over Everything and Magnified Voices will partner for an LGBTQ+ Town Hall July 31 from 7-9 p.m. at The Bricks in Ybor.

Billed as a conversation on policy, power and protection, the discussion will address healthcare, education, voting rights and other issues impacting the LGBTQ+ community. Organizers say “our community deserves a space to unpack what’s happening and discuss how we move forward together.”

Evolve Tampa Bay is a nonprofit that empowers Black, same-gender loving men in the region while also supporting the broader LGBTQ+ community. The Dr. Byron Green-Calisch and state Rep. Michele Rayner-founded Justice Over Everything, which will lead the event’s conversation, works to build “the leadership and civic infrastructure needed to sustain Democracy.”

Magnified Voices will provide community resources and voter registration. The organization “empowers communities through knowledge and action.”

“The idea for this town hall came from a simple realization: our community has been carrying a lot, but we haven’t had enough spaces to come together and process it collectively,” says Antonio Miles, executive director of Evolve Tampa Bay.

“Across Florida, LGBTQ+ people — especially Black and Brown LGBTQ+ communities — have been navigating an increasingly challenging political climate,” he continues. “We wanted to create a space where people could move beyond social media and headlines to have honest conversations, share lived experiences, learn from one another and identify meaningful ways to take action.”

Partnering with organizations like Justice Over Everything and Magnified Voices “is at the core of everything Evolve does,” he adds.

“No single organization can meet every need or represent every perspective within our community,” Miles explains. “When organizations come together, we can create something far more impactful than any of us could accomplish alone … we’re creating a space that encourages dialogue, builds relationships and equips people with the knowledge and resources they need to advocate for themselves and others.”

Members of the LGBTQ+ community are encouraged to attend and allies are welcome. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, share perspectives and more.

Find additional information here and read more below:

The Bricks is located at 1327 E. 7th Ave. in Tampa. For more information about Evolve Tampa Bay, Justice Over Everything and Magnified Voices, visit EvolveTampaBay.org, JusticeOverEverything.com and MagnifiedVoices.org.

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