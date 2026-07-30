Watermark Out News 33.16: (Don’t) Guess Who?

(Don’t) Guess Who? Florida primary candidates address LGBTQ+ issues. Bride Pride St Pete to attempt Guinness World Record. Artists digitally recreate Pulse crosswalk.
CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08
Colorado artists digitally recreate Pulse memorial crosswalk.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Winter Pride to feature Cynthia Nixon and Bride Pride St Pete.
FIGHTING FOR FLORIDA | Page 12
Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says Florida Democrats can win in November.
PARENTAL GUIDANCE | Page 15
Come Out with Pride’s Tatiana Quiroga returns for her latest viewpoint.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 17
St. Pete Funeral Home & Memorial Chapel offers inclusive care.
(DON’T) GUESS WHO | Page 19
Florida primary candidates address LGBTQ+ issues.
See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!
Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!
Looking for a print copy?
Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!