Watermark Out News 33.16: (Don’t) Guess Who?

(Don’t) Guess Who? Florida primary candidates address LGBTQ+ issues. Bride Pride St Pete to attempt Guinness World Record. Artists digitally recreate Pulse crosswalk.

CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08

Colorado artists digitally recreate Pulse memorial crosswalk.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

Winter Pride to feature Cynthia Nixon and Bride Pride St Pete.



FIGHTING FOR FLORIDA | Page 12

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says Florida Democrats can win in November.



PARENTAL GUIDANCE | Page 15

Come Out with Pride’s Tatiana Quiroga returns for her latest viewpoint.



THE GOOD PAGE | Page 17

St. Pete Funeral Home & Memorial Chapel offers inclusive care.



(DON’T) GUESS WHO | Page 19

Florida primary candidates address LGBTQ+ issues.



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