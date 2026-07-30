Digital Publications

Watermark Out News 33.16: (Don’t) Guess Who?

By Caitlin Sause

(Don’t) Guess Who? Florida primary candidates address LGBTQ+ issues. Bride Pride St Pete to attempt Guinness World Record. Artists digitally recreate Pulse crosswalk.

CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08
Colorado artists digitally recreate Pulse memorial crosswalk.

TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Winter Pride to feature Cynthia Nixon and Bride Pride St Pete.

FIGHTING FOR FLORIDA | Page 12
Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says Florida Democrats can win in November.

PARENTAL GUIDANCE | Page 15
Come Out with Pride’s Tatiana Quiroga returns for her latest viewpoint.

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 17
St. Pete Funeral Home & Memorial Chapel offers inclusive care.

(DON’T) GUESS WHO | Page 19
Florida primary candidates address LGBTQ+ issues.

See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!

Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!

Looking for a print copy?
Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More in Digital Publications

See More
See More