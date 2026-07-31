Hunks in Heels returns for fifth year benefiting Spread Spencer’s Sparkle

Hunks in Heels. (Photo courtesy Spread Spencer’s Sparkle.)

VENICE, Fla. | The fifth annual “Hunks in Heels” fundraiser benefiting Spread Spencer’s Sparkle returns Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. at the Venice Community Center, marking the first year in its new home after outgrowing the Englewood Elks.

Five years ago, Spread Spencer’s Sparkle Director Dawn Stephens wasn’t sure the event would survive its debut. Today, “Hunks in Heels” is one of Englewood’s most anticipated annual fundraisers, raising thousands of dollars while celebrating acceptance, community and love.

This year’s “Hollywood” theme is fitting for what Stephens calls an “all-star” competition. Doors open at 5 p.m. for dinner by Made in Italy, cocktails and silent auctions as participants take the stage to strut their stuff in high heels, delivering lip sync perfromances culminating in the crowning of an “All Star Hunk.”

Every contestant returning to the stage previously finished in the event’s top three, creating a championship showdown for the coveted crown.

“I’m very grateful to be able to put on this show, and I’m very proud of what we’ve done,” Stephens says. “It helps keep me alive.”

The evening follows a familiar formula. After opening remarks and a guest speaker, contestants make a red carpet entrance before returning for a surprise performance. Audience members then vote for their favorites.

Fan favorite drag performer Veronica Foxx will also return for her fifth year, joined by the event’s longtime emcee and DJ. Although Stephens approves each contestant’s music, everything else is kept under wraps until showtime.

“I have no idea what they’re wearing or what their performance is,” she laughs. “They hold their cards really close and keep it a surprise.”

Contestants have included bartenders, teachers, realtors, plumbers, nonprofit leaders and other community members willing to step outside their comfort zones for charity.

“One thing I didn’t realize would grow from this show was the relationships these guys make with one another,” she says. “It’s been really wonderful to witness.”

Spread Spencer’s Sparkle was founded in memory of Stephens’ son, Spencer, whose experiences as an LGBTQ+ student and tragic death at 18 inspired a mission of kindness, acceptance and equality. What began with scholarships has grown into community outreach and partnerships that continue his legacy.

For Stephens, the event is more than a fundraiser; it’s a way to honor her son’s legacy while also remaining connected to the LGBTQ+ community.

Spencer’s room has remained untouched since his death, including the whiteboard that still carries his message: “Love life.”

“I always like to say Spencer passed the torch to me,” Stephens says. “It’s my mission to continue to spread that love.”

Stephens hopes guests leave with sore cheeks from laughing, but also with a reminder of the event’s deeper purpose. “We’re all carrying something heavy,” she says. “This is a fun spin on something serious, and we just need to be kind.”

This year’s title sponsorship carries special meaning, with Jeanie Obst sponsoring the event in loving memory of her wife, Dawn Lacey.

“I tell everyone this event is my Christmas,” Stephens says. “It’s my favorite day.”

Please visit SpreadSpencersSparkle.com for tickets and additional event information. You can also donate here.

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