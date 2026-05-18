Orlando Fringe Review: ‘Josephine’

(Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe)

This show contains Adult Language, Audience Interaction, Mature Themes and Nudity

Some shows arrive at Orlando Fringe with buzz. “Josephine” arrives with a legacy.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the award-winning production based on the life of Josephine Baker continues to prove exactly why it’s one of this festival’s most beloved returning shows.

At this point, what can really be said about “Josephine” that hasn’t already been said? Singer, dancer, activist, icon; Baker’s life was already larger than life, and Tymisha Harris somehow makes it feel even bigger while still keeping the performance intimate, playful and deeply human.

As the bisexual entertainer who escaped the racism and discrimination of the United States to become a sensation in 1930s Paris, Baker’s story sadly still feels timely. The production never forgets the barriers she faced, but it also revels in her confidence, sexuality and undeniable star power. Smart, sexy and endlessly charismatic, “Josephine” feels less like a history lesson and more like spending an evening with a legend.

Harris fully embodies the role from the second she steps onstage. Whether she’s delivering sultry vocals, effortlessly commanding the audience or gliding through choreography, she carries the show with the ease of someone born to perform it. Backed by a fantastic live band, including Fringe favorite Todd Kimbro, the production feels polished without losing the spontaneity and charm that make Fringe performances so electric.

Whether you’ve seen Tymisha Harris step into the heels of Josephine Baker before or this is your very first time, prepare to be completely dazzled.

Ten years in, “Josephine” still doesn’t feel old. It feels timeless.

See “Josephine” at the Silver Venue in Orlando Family Stage on May 19 at 5:15 p.m., May 21 at 8:20 p.m., May 22 at 10:00 p.m., May 23 at 2:35 p.m.

Did you see it? Love it? Vote for it below! Vote for your LGBTQ+ Orlando Fringe favorites in the 2026 Watermark Out News Splash Awards

Read more about Orlando Fringe’s 35th annual festival here and in the Orlando Fringe program.

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