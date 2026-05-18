Orlando Fringe Review: ‘CrossWalks: A Tribute to Truth, Trans Rights, and Social Justice’

(Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe)

This show contains Adult Language, Audience Interaction, Mature Themes, Sexual Content, Sexual Assault Content and Violence

“CrossWalks: A Tribute to Truth, Trans Rights, and Social Justice” turns the Orange Venue into equal parts musical, protest and cautionary tale.

Centered around the fallout of the all too plausible SAVES Act (Standardization of American Values Enactment), legislation that forces the LGBTQ+ safe haven Pink Pony Club to close, the show follows the arrest of Zipporah Cain, a disabled war veteran, trans woman of color and Haitian immigrant, as her friends search desperately for answers and work to find a way to bring her home and reopen the Pink Pony Club.

Interwoven with dance, spoken word and the music of Chappell Roan, the production never shies away from its message. CrossWalks isn’t the least bit subtle, but it’s not trying to be; its themes reflect the very real fears and discrimination many LGBTQ+ people and immigrants face daily across the U.S.

Zoe Snells is easily the standout here as Zipporah Cain. The show honestly could’ve used more time with her character because every moment Snells is onstage feels grounded, raw and believable. Even in a limited role, she leaves a major impression and gives the production much of its emotional weight.

Madeline Daunt, appearing throughout the show almost like a glitter-covered spirit guide channeling Chappell Roan, brings plenty of energy and commitment to the musical moments. Daunt fully embraces the look, attitude and theatricality of the pop star inspiration, helping keep the show’s dreamlike tone intact.

While some of the choreography lacks the polish of more dance-heavy Fringe productions, it never distracts from the energy or sincerity of the cast. Ultimately, CrossWalks succeeds because of its heart, delivering a passionate, timely story that refuses to stay quiet.

See “CrossWalks: A Tribute to Truth, Trans Rights, and Social Justice” at the Orange Venue in Orlando Shakes on May 22 at 9:20 p.m., May 24 at 7:05 p.m.

Did you see it? Love it? Vote for it below! Vote for your LGBTQ+ Orlando Fringe favorites in the 2026 Watermark Out News Splash Awards

Read more about Orlando Fringe’s 35th annual festival here and in the Orlando Fringe program.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube