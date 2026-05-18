Brandon Wolf returns to Equality Florida to lead national LGBTQ+ strategy

ORLANDO | Pulse survivor and national LGBTQ+ advocate Brandon Wolf has rejoined Equality Florida as Senior Director of Communications Strategy.

The nonprofit first shared the news May 16 at Equality Florida’s St. Pete Gala. They confirmed details May 18, just weeks before the 10th remembrance of the Pulse tragedy, when Orlando will mark “a moment of renewed commitment to honoring the 49 lives stolen with action.”

In the years since the attack, Wolf has turned grief into action, co-founding The Dru Project to empower young leaders and becoming the first Pulse survivor to testifying before Congress. He has also become one of the nation’s most recognizable voices for LGBTQ+ equality and gun violence prevention, joining the Human Rights Campaign as national press secretary in 2023.

He now returns to Florida to expand on that work. According to a press release, he “will shape Equality Florida’s messaging strategy and serve as a key state and national spokesperson during this defining chapter for LGBTQ Floridians and for the broader fight over freedom, equality and democracy.”

“I hear the whispers: ‘is Florida beyond repair? Is there still hope?’” Wolf shared. “There is no more powerful answer to those whispers than the contagious courage, resilient joy, and defiant resolve of Floridians fighting every day for a better future. In the aftermath of Pulse, I learned what it looks like when communities refuse to give up on one another, when communities choose love over hate.”

“Equality Florida is building a future where every family is treated with dignity, every young person feels safe being themselves, and every person can live freely and openly without fear,” he continued. “That is the kind of future that strikes fear in the hearts of bullies – and can inspire a nation. That is the future we all deserve.”

Equality Florida advises Wolf “is bringing his national advocacy work back home to Florida with a message for the country: we cannot give up on Florida.”

His return reflects “both the urgency of the current political moment and the opportunity to share a blueprint with the country for building a future beyond the broken status quo,” Equality Florida noted. They highlighted that the organization “has spent years building the programs and organizing models necessary to reshape a freer, more equal future – programs now being replicated in communities across the country.”

“We are thrilled to have Brandon back with us on the front line right where Florida and the country need him most,” said Stratton Pollitzer, Equality Florida CEO and Executive Director. “The right wing understood long ago that state and local battles shape the future of the country, which is why they invested so heavily in places like Florida. But what they underestimated is the resilience, creativity, and determination of the people fighting back. Equality Florida is not simply defending against harm; we are building the future we deserve. Brandon brings the voice, experience, and moral clarity to tell that story at this critical moment.”

For more information, visit EQFL.org.

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