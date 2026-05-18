Orlando Fringe Review: ‘Escape Room: It’s Just a Game’

(Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe)

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes and Sexual Content

There’s something inherently fun about watching an escape room spiral completely out of control, and this Orlando Fringe production leans into that tension with plenty of twists, humor and paranoia.

What begins as a simple meetup between two “friends” quickly unravels into a layered mystery filled with secrets, accusations and mounting pressure as the clock ticks down. The central murder mystery kept me genuinely engaged throughout, constantly wanting to know where the story was headed next.

The show does come out of the gate a little aggressively. Early on, the characters feel almost like exaggerated versions of themselves, pushing their personalities to the edge of caricature. Fortunately, once the mystery settles in and the stakes become clearer, the performances relax into something much more natural and enjoyable. By the second half, the chemistry between the cast really clicks.

One of the standout elements was the game master’s voiceover, which consistently landed some of the show’s biggest laughs. Sharp, witty and perfectly timed, it added an extra layer of fun to the increasingly chaotic situation. No spoilers here, but I’ll just say I need to see what happens next in the lobby. IYKYK.

See “Escape Room: It’s Just a Game” at the Starlite Room @ SAVOY Orlando on May 18 at 8:30 p.m., May 20 at 10:00 p.m., May 22 at 7:00 p.m., May 24 at 3:00 p.m.

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Read more about Orlando Fringe’s 35th annual festival here and in the Orlando Fringe program.

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