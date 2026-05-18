Orlando Fringe Review: ‘Dreamroles’

(Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe)

This show contains Adult Language and Audience Interaction

As someone who spent much of adulthood dreaming about being in musicals instead of just watching them, “Dreamroles” hit me right in the theatre-kid heart.

The cabaret concept is simple but incredibly effective: performers stepping into songs and roles they may never traditionally be cast in and proving exactly why those limitations are outdated in the first place. The result is one of the most joyful and entertaining musical showcases I’ve seen at this year’s Orlando Fringe.

Laurel Melina delivers powerhouse vocals throughout the evening, bringing emotion and commanding presence to every number. Bryan Cantrell is an impeccable entertainer, effortlessly funny, charismatic and fully committed to every performance. But for me, Matt Cordon was the standout of the trio. Balancing vocals with live keyboard work, he showcased an impressive range of talents and brought a warmth and sincerity that tied the entire production together.

The show had me from “Willkommen” and never let go. “Dreamroles” is packed with talent, heart and the kind of infectious love for musical theatre that reminds audiences why these songs endure in the first place. It’s playful, deeply personal and a pure delight from beginning to end.

See “Dreamroles” at Ten10 Brewing (BSIDE) on May 18 at 6:00 p.m., May 23 at 2:00 p.m., May 24 at 6:00 p.m.

Did you see it? Love it? Vote for it below! Vote for your LGBTQ+ Orlando Fringe favorites in the 2026 Watermark Out News Splash Awards

Read more about Orlando Fringe’s 35th annual festival here and in the Orlando Fringe program.

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