Orlando releases new designs for permanent Pulse memorial

(Photo courtesy City of Orlando)

ORLANDO | Officials and designers for the permanent Pulse memorial revealed new renderings at the 60% design meeting May 14 at City Hall.

The Pulse advisory committee revealed design images for the long-sought memorial to the victims of the 2016 Pulse shooting.

Members from the Gomez Construction Company of Winter Park and Dan-Michael Trbovich, the project manager for the firm Borrelli and Partners, spoke about the updates for the memorial. Many elements stayed the same, as the columns represent the victims; each column will have the name of a victim and display the flag of each nationality.

In the private gathering area, there will be a location of capsules assigned to each of the 49 lives lost in 2016. The renderings showed a reflection pool with a rainbow ripple design in the center, alongside the “angel ellipse.” On the north side, a water wall will also have the names of each victim along with the quote “For all those who just wanted to dance” in English and Spanish.

“At its core, architects and designers believe we can make a world a better place through good design that impacts our lives,” Trbovich said. “It impacts our societies. It resonates through time and that’s a challenging horror.

“It’s a lot to bite off. It’s even more complex when you deal with loss and tragedy,” he continued. “It becomes very stark. And we have to wrestle with this notion of grief, and grief never ends. Nobody wants to hear that, but it does evolve. And we’re trying to make space for that.”

The designers also spoke about the “survivor’s tree” planted at the site, possibly an olive tree, which represents peace and unity throughout history.

The memorial will also include a 3,500 square foot visitors’ pavilion and will have items connected with the nightclub on display. New details were shared about what items would be on display, like the front door, posters, wall patterns from VIP, the chandelier from the Moulin Rouge and a big frame where performers used to dance within.

The items were carefully chosen pieces of the club that were removed prior to demolition, the designers said. They noted that it might be triggering for some to see, but this section will be secluded from the rest of the pavilion. The original Pulse sign will also be placed at the pavilion, and they said they hope to reilluminate it at night.

There will also be a 6-foot diameter disco ball in the pavilion, which will be rotating very slowly, creating a shimmering effect within the space, even in broad daylight.

What was most important to the designers was the west angel’s wall, and it was referenced as the anchor of the entire space. It will have the 49 angels, their photographs and names. They are also considering putting the ages of the angels, but they’re all displayed in the same frame.

The fixtures may differ, but the frames themselves and the infrastructure holding them will be identical to provide a democratic display of who these people were, the designers said.

The permanent memorial is planned for the former site of the nightclub at 1912 S. Orange Ave, where 49 people were killed, and 53 were wounded in what was then the nation’s deadliest mass shooting.

The LGBTQ+ nightclub was hosting Latin Night when the shooting happened, and more than 90% of the victims were Hispanic or Latino.

During the public comment section of the meeting, there were people who spoke who were critical of the design and the long process that led to the memorial. Some of the people were critical of the visitor’s pavilion, saying it is “extremely problematic and deeply inappropriate.”

However, there was one woman who said she’s happy with what is being done to create the permanent memorial. She said she was thankful that there will be a memorial to honor those lost and affected by Pulse.

The memorial was delayed for years after the years of uncertainty and the founding and dissolution of the onePULSE Foundation, which was started in late 2016 by Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma.

The original project, unveiled in 2019 by the onePULSE Foundation, called for a museum and permanent memorial costing $45 million. That estimate eventually soared to $100 million.

When the foundation quietly dissolved at the end of 2023, trust was broken in the community, particularly among survivors and families.

The city ultimately purchased the Pulse property last year for $2 million, as well as a neighboring property for $1 million.

On March 10, crews began dismantling the Pulse sign outside the nightclub. The following week, March 18, the nightclub building was demolished.

Construction is expected to commence in September and completion is scheduled for September 2027.

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