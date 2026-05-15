Orlando Fringe Review: ‘Something in the Water’

(Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe)

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes, Sexual Content and Strobe Light



Lurking in the Renaissance Theatre Company is “Something in the Water,” a play that surrounds a group of friends in the wetlands being stalked by something.



The group is exiled to life in the swamp. We learn the group actually doesn’t want to be involved in society. They may be unwilling or unable to leave the wetlands as they are drawn to that life.



They have weathered the storm together, but can they overcome what lurks in the depths? Rituals and chats oh my! This play will have you looking to see what lurks in the corners.



This thriller is an original play written in collaboration by Erin McNellis, Lorena Cohea, and Adonis Perez-Escobar. The main characters are LGBTQ+ and we learn about their desires for the ones they miss.



The Ren immerses you in the 360 play as you follow the actors around the room. They use all the props and all the space to their advantage and make sure that the audience is captivated by their storytelling. The sound production in this play works wonders to create that thriller effect and to create that intensity.



Although I was left with questions at the end, wondering what is to come next for these characters, maybe it is up to the audience’s interpretation to wonder is there something in the water?

See “Something in the Water” at the Renaissance Theatre Company on May 15 at 9:30 p.m., May 16 at 3:00 p.m., May 17 at 6:00 p.m., May 22 at 6:30 p.m., May 23 at 4:30 p.m., May 24 at 9:00 p.m.

Did you see it? Love it? Vote for it below! Vote for your LGBTQ+ Orlando Fringe favorites in the 2026 Watermark Out News Splash Awards

Read more about Orlando Fringe’s 35th annual festival here and in the Orlando Fringe program.

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