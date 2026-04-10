Lake County Pride refuses to give up on 1st festival

Members of Lake County Pride hold the inclusive Pride flag at the historic Alice McClelland Memorial Bandshell. (Photo by Robin Mimna)

In rural communities, building support for LGBTQ+ residents often begins from a place of trauma and uncertainty, shaped by limited resources, cautious local support and a political climate that can feel unwelcoming.

In Lake County, where officials recently named a stretch of road after right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, organizers say creating visible Pride spaces has been an uphill fight.

For the volunteers behind Lake County Pride, the past several years have been marked by heartbreaking financial losses, logistical obstacles and what they describe as a constant effort to prove they deserve a place in the community.

Still, they are trying again.

Lake County Pride is planning its first large-scale Pride Fest April 26 at the historic Alice McClelland Memorial Bandshell in Ferran Park in Eustis. Organizers say the space could accommodate around 500 and 700 people. Entertainment is already booked, vendors are signing up and planning is underway.

Whether the event moves forward now depends on whether they can afford the space.

Founded in 2019, Lake County Pride was created by President Danielle Olivani, later joined by Vice President Tricia Nicholson, after Olivani saw a need for LGBTQ+ support in a county where visibility was limited. Olivani, who has lived in Lake County for more than two decades, said the organization began with small efforts to create safe spaces for young people.

“We wanted them to know they weren’t alone out here,” she said.

Currently the group hosts a youth gathering every third Saturday, typically serving six to eight young people. The meetings take place at Happy Hippie Customs, a local business that has become an unofficial home base for the organization.

The space hosts youth meetings, art classes and a small food pantry, creating what supporters describe as a welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ residents who may otherwise feel isolated.

Arlene Hopping, owner of Happy Hippie Customs and a community pride partner, said the goal is simple.

“It’s about making people in the community know they’re not alone,” Hopping said.

“We have kids who don’t know where to be or who to talk to,” she said. “Even if it’s just once a month, they will have that support where they are safe and protected.”

Board member Nicolas Overton said visibility itself is part of the mission.

“I saw them online,” Fox said. “Being in Lake County, I just didn’t have other people around me that identified with me.”

“People used to have to hide,” Overton said. “We don’t have to hide now. When we show up in friendly, nonviolent, big, beautiful ways, it helps spread love for the community.”

Erin Fox, owner of ReThreads: Foxy Style and another pride community supporter, said the organization provides something many LGBTQ+ residents in smaller communities struggle to find.

“That shared experience of having community is so important,” Fox said. “I’m happy to be a part of it and looking forward to doing anything I can to help this organization grow.”

But that growth has not come easily.

The organization’s early work of starting a community food bank was literally crushed in 2022 when volunteers installed a small community food and supply pantry using a refurbished newspaper box clearly labeled for Lake County Pride.

According to organizers, the structure was removed by city sanitation services and crushed by a trash compactor. When Olivani attended the next city meeting to demand reimbursement, she had to return to City Hall the next day and wait hours before a staff member came out with a $500 check.

No apology was offered.

In 2023, after more than a year and a half of planning, the group’s first attempt at a Pride festival was canceled due to weather. The loss was estimated at $10,000 to $12,000, including travel and lodging for performers, a $1,700 DJ and marketing materials.

Organizers asked the city if the event could be rescheduled, but the city declined.

“We were so discouraged we almost gave up,” Olivani said.

Then Orlando performer and community supporter Addison Taylor reached out to the group.

“I see what you’re doing. I like what you’re doing. I think you should try this again,” Olivani recalled Taylor saying.

Taylor kept contacting the group and encouraged them to keep going.

“If it wasn’t for Taylor, we would not be hosting this Pride event,” Olivani said. “They were the one who kept telling us we couldn’t give up.”

Taylor passed away earlier this year, leaving organizers and performers grieving but determined to carry forward the encouragement they offered.

The festival’s emcee, Kirk T. DaVinci, said Taylor’s involvement reflected a lifelong commitment to community.

“What I always loved about Addison Taylor is that they were for the community,” DaVinci said. “They were for the people, for the businesses, someone you could go to for counsel and advice.”

Planning for 2026 has brought new challenges.

Organizers said Fish and Brits, which had committed financial support for the event, recently withdrew due to their own funding limitations. The business had also planned to livestream the festival, a component that is no longer possible following their withdrawal.

At the same time, costs tied to the venue have increased. Lake County Pride was informed it must pay an additional $350 fee on top of existing park rental costs for use of the historic bandshell.

During the approval process for Ferran Park, Olivani said Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri raised concerns about potential lewd performances after complaints were received about the event’s entertainment. Olivani said she explained that the performers are professionals and that the festival is designed to be family friendly, with no nudity or sexually explicit content.

The conversation comes as Florida continues to debate laws regulating so-called “adult live performances.” In 2023, the state passed Senate Bill 1438, known as the “Protection of Children Act,” which restricts minors from attending performances that depict nudity, sexual conduct or other behavior considered “lewd.”

Although the law does not specifically mention drag shows, it has widely been interpreted as targeting them. The law has faced First Amendment challenges in federal court but following a ruling by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, it is currently enforceable while the legal challenges continue.

Security requirements for the festival were also increased, doubling the number of officers and significantly raising the cost of the event. Combined with park rental and other required expenses, organizers now say they need about $5,000 to move forward.

Local business support has also been limited, with some potential sponsors hesitant due to concerns about backlash.

These challenges mirror a national trend as Pride events face declining sponsorships and rising security expenses, pressures that can weigh even more heavily in smaller communities.

Compounding those concerns is a newly passed state measure that could reshape the future of local Pride events. The Anti-Diversity in Local Government bill (HB 1001/SB 1134), sponsored by Sen. Clay Yarborough and Rep. Dean Black, would prohibit cities and counties from supporting programs or events tied to diversity, equity and inclusion, including those related to sexual orientation and gender identity.

The bill, which is expected to be signed into law, carries a delayed effective date of Jan. 1, 2027. If enacted, it could restrict local governments from hosting or supporting Pride events, funding related programs or even recognizing certain cultural observances, raising questions about how festivals like Lake County Pride might operate in the future.

“This whole thing has been a challenge,” Olivani said. “But we’re done hiding here. We need this win.”

Lake County Pride Fest is currently set to feature live entertainment, a comedian, music, raffles, vendors, a dance contest, food and community resources.

Organizers say the theme reflects the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community in this difficult political climate.

“We choose joy,” Olivani said. “During these difficult times, we have to decide to keep moving toward hope.”

For now, Lake County’s first major Pride festival rests on whether the larger community is willing to step forward to keep it alive.

For more information about Lake County Pride and to support its efforts by donating and more, visit LakeCountyPride.org.

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