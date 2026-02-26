Editor’s Desk: Beaming with Pride

I came out as a teenager in the early 2000s, which somehow feels like another lifetime and like it couldn’t possibly be over two decades ago. Time is funny like that.

The first person I told was my high school best friend, who still warms my heart by wishing me a happy coming out day each year. Then I told smaller groups of folks I thought I could trust — some of whom I could and others who, in an LGBTQ+ tale as old as time, I quickly learned I could not.

Before long I stopped denying or started confirming “the rumors,” something my highlights helped with, and was out to just about everyone in my orbit. It was easier than ever to live authentically at the turn of the millennium, sure, but our community wasn’t exactly met with open arms.

LGBTQ+ rights were few, representation was fickle and people have always feared what they don’t understand. All I knew for sure was that I was content living my truth, whatever concerns others had about it, and I was going to do exactly that no matter what.

While I was happier, however, I wasn’t yet proud. It was a small distinction that I came to fully understand once I went to college.

I hadn’t gone far but was living away from home for the first time, an exciting endeavor for any kid who was eager to meet new people and experience new things. One of those things, for me, was Pride.

I learned later that my hometown celebration — Cincinnati Pride, now one of the largest Prides in the Midwest — launched in 1973. I went for the first time in 2005 and was forever changed.

I’d been to a few 18+ bars at that point, the only way I knew to meet other people like me before we were all tethered to our smartphones, but Pride completely opened my eyes to a world of possibilities. I’d never seen so many LGBTQ+ folks together in one space, let alone in the daylight.

People weren’t just accepting of who they were, they were proud of it, and it helped me begin to realize that I wasn’t just gay. I was a part of something bigger: a community.

These days I go to a lot of Pride celebrations, a key part of being on staff at Watermark Out News. I don’t believe you can effectively cover a community without being in it, so it’s a joyful responsibility in my eyes.

That doesn’t mean it can’t be tiring — Central Florida and Tampa Bay have a lot of Pride events, which I often say is a wonderful problem to have — but participating in them is always fulfilling. Connecting with community is a privilege I try not to take for granted, especially since so many people still can’t do it on their own.

I thought about that a lot during Winter Pride, which held its second annual celebration this month. A key part of this year’s event was the Global Rainbow Project, where organizers projected rainbow lasers across St. Petersburg’s skyline for three nights: PHOTOS: Winter Pride lights up St. Petersburg with Global Rainbow Project

I covered its launch from the Grand Central District’s Mari Jean Hotel and drove to South Pasadena to document the installation’s endpoint later that night. It was a truly unforgettable solo viewing experience.

On the second night I went back with my husband, an impromptu trip with our one-year-old pomsky. It happened to be his 40th birthday but standing beneath those lights together felt like I was the one getting a present. That gay high schooler could’ve only dreamed of a night like that.

I can’t commend Winter Pride and supporters enough for bringing the sight to St. Petersburg. Visibility matters, especially in this state, and it was wonderful to see so many people experience it at once.

In this issue we shine a spotlight on another matter impacting LGBTQ+ Floridians: guns. Organizations and groups across Central Florida and Tampa Bay detail why they offer safety training and other resources in “the gunshine state.”

In addition to recapping Winter Pride, Tampa Bay news focuses on St. Petersburg’s Hangar Restaurant & Flight Lounge. The eatery’s owner responds to backlash after making comments some deemed to be anti-LGBTQ+.

In Central Florida, SAVOY responds to a late-night shooting near the popular LGBTQ+ bar and TransMasc Orlando launches a new program designed to help others with car maintenance. We also detail “Lilly and the Pirates the Musical” for arts and entertainment.

Watermark Out News is proud to be your LGBTQ+ news source. Please stay safe, stay informed and enjoy this latest issue.

