Gay man killed in shooting outside SAVOY Orlando, suspect charged  

A small memorial forms across from SAVOY Orlando on Feb. 23. (Photo by Asa Carvajal)

ORLANDO | A gay man was killed outside popular LGBTQ+ nightclub SAVOY Orlando after a verbal and physical altercation early Feb. 22.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:31 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Orange Avenue, north of Lake Ivanhoe, according to the Orlando Police Department.

When OPD arrived at the scene, they found Julien Emmanuel Cruz, 33, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died, police said.

Cruz’s father, Anthony Cruz, told WESH 2 that his son was gay and was at SAVOY with his partner enjoying the evening.

“My son’s supposed to be burying me, I’m not supposed to be burying my son,” he said. “I’m numb… I’ve been crying all day.”

An investigation revealed an altercation that took place on the sidewalk prior to the shooting. The suspect, later identified as Jean Gabriel Borja Gil De La Madr, 37, is being charged with second degree murder with a firearm.

Gabriel Borja was arrested, but Cruz’s father and partner said there was another individual who actually pulled the trigger. OPD states the suspect retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and shot the victim.

Cruz said the two were exiting SAVOY after it closed when a car sped by, and Cruz’s partner yelled at two people in it.

He said they stopped and one began fighting with Cruz’s partner.

“When they fought, my son saw that was happening, my son went to intervene and when he intervened, another guy got out of the car, and he got shot,” he said. “My son didn’t deserve what happened. All I have left is a shirt. A shirt with a bullet hole. And this is just not cool.”

The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle, which was later located by patrol units at the 200 block of East New Hampshire Avenue.

A small memorial has formed across from SAVOY.

While the shooting did not occur on the property of SAVOY, the business put out a statement on Facebook saying they are “heartbroken by the tragic incident” that occurred.

“Our thoughts & deepest condolences are with the victim’s family & everyone affected by this loss,” Brandon Llewellyn, co-owner, wrote. “While the incident did not occur inside Savoy, we recognize the impact it has had on our surrounding community. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they continue their investigation. The safety and well-being of our guests, staff, and neighbors will always remain our highest priority.”

Co-owner Joshua Cooper spoke with Watermark Out News and says it was gut wrenching to speak to Cruz’s father. He says he didn’t know Cruz but “it’s a lot to see someone in that level of pain for their child.”

“He thanked me and said ‘I want to thank you for making a place that my son felt like he could be himself’ … he seems like a very supportive father and he seems like the father of a thousand gay men wish they had,” Cooper shares.

A celebration of life will be held at SAVOY in the coming weeks, Cooper says.

This marks the third homicide of 2026 in Orlando.

Watermark Out News visited memorial across from SAVOY Orlando and you can view our photos below.

Photos by Asa Carvajal.