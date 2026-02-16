Winter Pride returns for 2nd year to light up St. Petersburg

(Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

The inaugural Winter Pride welcomed an estimated 57,000 people to St. Petersburg last year. Originally presented in partnership with the Grand Central District, that success led organizers to form an independent nonprofit while planning this year’s return, set for Feb. 15-22.

Executive Director Rob Hall called it “a critical milestone” for the organization. Becoming a nonprofit strengthened Winter Pride’s “ability to build trust, deepen relationships and invite ongoing support from individuals, businesses and institutions who share our values … making it possible to grow and sustain our work meaningfully,” he told Watermark Out News.

In addition to Hall, that work is guided by six other volunteers: Gabe Alves, Aron Tomko, Evelyn Long, David Fischer, Kaycee Smith and Frank Clemente. He says the group represents “a thoughtful mix of creatives, business leaders and community advocates who care deeply about visibility, inclusion and impact.

“Their leadership has helped guide Winter Pride with clarity, compassion and accountability,” Hall continues. “There is a shared belief in the mission and a collective commitment to building something lasting for our community.”

That’s evident through Winter Pride’s work. Organizers have been an active part of St. Petersburg since last year’s inaugural event, like when the Florida Department of Transportation threatened to remove the city’s Progressive Pride street mural.

Hall was among the prominent voices at a City Council meeting last year, urging officials to push back against state overreach. He spoke both as executive director and as a representative of Pour Behavior, the group behind LGBTQ+ businesses Cocktail, The Wet Spot and Mari Jean Hotel owned by Fischer. The venues are focal points during Winter Pride and more.

“Friends, family and visitors are hesitant about coming to Florida because of the political climate — and when they ask us if it’s safe here, we tell them yes,” he told city council. “St. Pete is a bubble. We are the safe space … but it’s not just our words that tell them that, it’s the art in our streets.

“It’s the mural that greets them before they ever speak to a single person. It’s that silent, powerful message that says, ‘This city is for you. You belong here,’” he continued. “If we remove these murals, we’re not just painting over streets. We’re erasing part of the identity and the promise of who we are, and the world is watching to see what we decide.”

While Florida ultimately removed the mural, Winter Pride was among the first to celebrate the city’s installation of 11 Pride-inspired bike racks at the site. The organization also made it clear they were here to stay after Tampa Pride announced a one-year hiatus in 2026; a new celebration, organized by Pride of Tampa, will fill the gap next month.

Hall called Tampa Pride’s decision “a reminder of the political and economic challenges facing Pride events across Florida.” He stressed that Pride “brings visibility, joy and connection, [creating] safe spaces when they’re needed most.”

To that end, Winter Pride announced “Global Rainbow: We Rise in Light” last month. The LGBTQ+-focused laser installation is scheduled to illuminate St. Petersburg’s skyline during this year’s celebration.

“Powerful beams of light will shine from atop the Mari Jean Hotel on Central Avenue, visible for up to 60 miles, sending a bold message of visibility, resilience and belonging across our region,” Winter Pride shared. “For our community, these lights are about more than beauty. They are a response. A reminder. A statement. They say: You belong. You matter. You are not alone.”

Hall says the installation is about more than the removal of St. Petersburg’s mural, however, pointing toward anti-LGBTQ+ attacks state and nationwide.

“It’s about the growing voices in Tallahassee and Washington that are actively trying to erase LGBTQIA+ people from public life,” he explains. “This is our response. We are choosing light over fear, visibility over silence and love over erasure.”

Fundraising is still underway for the project, which Winter Pride says requires $40,000. The first major contribution came from Inclusive Care Group.

ICG Founder Dr. Antonio Luis says the organization was eager to support Winter Pride’s efforts.

“As a gay physician, I know that visibility is not symbolic; it is essential. When LGBTQ+ pride flags were erased from public spaces, it sent a message that our lives and our identities are disposable. We refuse that narrative,” he explains.

“Supporting Winter Pride and the Global Rainbow installation is our way of responding with light, with art and with joy,” Luis continues. “Inclusive Care Group proudly contributed to help bring the Global Rainbow to the sky as a reminder that our community will not be silenced or erased. Pride is resistance. Visibility is healthcare. And we will always show up, loud, proud and together.”

The installation will be led by Yvette Mattern. The artist’s large-scale laser works have appeared in New York, Miami, London, Provincetown, Las Vegas and Berlin.

“Throughout my work around the world, I’ve learned that light carries meaning far beyond aesthetics,” Mattern told Watermark Out News last month. “In moments when communities are pushed into silence, light becomes a form of presence and protest.

“Bringing Global Rainbow to Winter Pride … is about refusing to disappear, choosing visibility over fear, and reminding people that even in dark moments, we can still be seen,” she added.

Hall calls the project “one of the most meaningful initiatives Winter Pride has undertaken.” A kickoff event is scheduled for Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. at Cocktail before the lighting takes place at dusk. It will shine each evening through Feb. 21 from dusk until 3 a.m.

Festivities kicked off before then Feb. 15 from 12-5 p.m. in the Grand Central District. Over 125 vendors filled Central Ave. between 22nd and 25th St. for Winter Pride’s opening street festival.

Hall said it set “the tone for the entire celebration.”

“It’s free, accessible, highly visible and welcoming, making it the perfect way to open Winter Pride,” he noted ahead of time. “This year, we’re also spreading our two largest outdoor events across two different weekends, giving people more flexibility to attend one or both events and enjoy them during some of the best weather of the year. It creates more opportunities for people to gather, celebrate and truly experience Winter Pride at their own pace.”

In addition to local favorites, attendees enjoyed performances from headliners Angeria Paris VanMichaels and Lydia B. Kollins of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Hall says performers across the entire week reflect “the diversity, creativity and heart of our community.”

Kaleidoscope: A Colorful Evening of the Arts will follow Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. The adults-only arts fundraiser will be held at freeFall Theatre and features “Prismatic: An Exploration of Color and Pride.” Tickets are $35 plus fees.

The multimedia drag experience is an original production by Daphne Ferraro, Enigma’s entertainment director. She’ll be joined by fellow fan favorites Vyn Suazion, Veronica Foxx, KC Starrz, Fatalya and Conundrum.

“I am incredibly excited to present this one-night-only event for Winter Pride!” Ferraro says. “‘Prismatic’ is not just another show; it’s a heartfelt tribute to our rich LGBTQ+ history and the beauty of diversity.

“Our talented cast, featuring St. Pete’s cherished local artists, is coming together in a powerful display of unity and love. Expect an unforgettable evening filled with live singing, breathtaking performances, custom tunes and lots of magical surprises that reflect our shared journey,” she continues. “This is a moment to honor our vibrant community and celebrate the incredible power of coming together through art! I could not be more excited to share this.”

“We’re incredibly grateful to collaborate with Daphne and freeFall Theatre,” Hall adds. “Daphne wrote this production specifically for Winter Pride after we were inspired by her earlier work, ‘The Evolution of Drag: Drag Through the Decades.’ Her creativity and respect for the art of drag made this collaboration a natural fit.”

Winter Pride’s Trans-n-Dance will follow Feb. 17 from at 7 p.m.-2 a.m. at The Ball. It’s billed as “a night of liberating dance for the trans community and their loved ones.”

Foxx will then host One Love Feb. 18 from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. at Green Brench Brewing. The “vibrant celebration of the diverse cultures within the LGBTQIA+ community” will feature food trucks, local vendors, art and Discord Addams.

The sapphic-focused Snow Bunnies returns after that, relocating to Good Night Johnboy Feb. 19 from 8 p.m.-3 a.m. Queer women are invited “to step back in time for an 80’s ski lodge bash.”

Hall says centering marginalized voices is “intentional and necessary” for Winter Pride, which is “committed to reflecting the full spectrum of our LGBTQIA+ community.”

“The trans community continues to face real challenges and increased pressure from lawmakers, while the sapphic community has very few spaces where they are specifically centered and celebrated,” he explains. “These events create welcoming environments where like-minded people can come together, celebrate and support one another. There is power in being together, and these spaces allow people to feel seen, safe and connected.”

The 2026 Pelican Ball will subsequently be held Feb. 20 from 8-11 p.m. at The Floridian Social. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Plasma will host Winter Pride’s “most glamorous evening” inspired “by the elegance of Monte Carlo.”

The philanthropical outing will feature an open bar, immersive art and more in support of Winter Pride. Tickets begin at $200 plus fees.

Pride in Plaid will also be held Feb. 20 from 10 p.m.-3 a.m. Billed as a men’s event at Cocktail and The Wet Spot, it returns for “a blowout party for Bears and beyond” in a kilted dress code.

Dripping in Diamonds, Winter Pride’s circuit party, will follow Feb. 21 from 10 p.m.-3 a.m. at Thirsty First, welcoming DJ Eliad Cohen. Tickets begin at an $80 base price ahead of the event and $100 on the day of. Still Dripping in Diamonds, an after party at Cocktail, will follow from 3-7 a.m.

“Each of these events offers a different way to experience Winter Pride while supporting local businesses across the city,” Hall says. “… they create meaningful opportunities for local venues, artists and businesses to be part of Winter Pride while showcasing the diversity of St. Pete.”

Another favorite from last year, Winter Pride’s Drag Race, will be held Feb. 22 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Jan Sport will host as drag teams compete for a $5,000 charity donation prize. This year’s race moves to Central Ave. and Hall says it closes Winter Pride “on a high note.”

Afterglow will follow from 5 p.m.-midnight, a closing tea dance at The Wet Spot. Unless otherwise noted, Winter Pride events are free but VIP opportunities are also available. Additional events are also expected; Dog Bar is planning a week of “pup-friendly” festivities.

“Winter Pride is more than a single week of events. It’s a year-round commitment to connection, visibility and community,” Hall notes. “While Winter Pride week is our flagship celebration, we will continue hosting events throughout the year, bringing people together and showcasing St. Pete as the welcoming, vibrant community it is for LGBTQIA+ people, our friends, families and allies. We are deeply grateful for the support we receive locally and across the country, and we remain committed to leading with kindness, courage and pride.”

Winter Pride returns Feb.15-22 across St. Petersburg. For more information about specific events, to purchase tickets and more, visit WinterPrideSaintPete.com.