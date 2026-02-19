PHOTOS: Winter Pride holds One Love Multicultural Celebration in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG | Winter Pride‘s One Love Multicultural Celebration returned Feb. 18, welcoming supporters to Green Bench Brewing Co. as a key part of this year’s week of festivities.

The evening was hosted by Veronica Foxx and featured additional entertainment from fellow fan favorites Alice Marie Gripp, Greta Gripp and current “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant Discord Addams, among others. Attendees also enjoyed local vendors and more.

“We’re celebrating cultures from across the worlds including LGBTQ+ culture, in a night full of live entertainment, vendors, food, and good company,” Winter Pride shared:

Watermark Out News was on hand to help celebrate. Read all about Winter Pride 2026 here and view our photos below.

Photos by Mike Halterman.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube