PHOTOS: Anthem Orlando host grand opening with community leaders

Mike Vacirca and Emmanuel Quinones stand with community members during the ribbon cutting ceremony outside Anthem Orlando. (Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | Anthem Orlando welcomed community leaders, partners and other supporters to a ribbon cutting ceremony Jan. 24 to mark its grand opening.

With live music by Blue Star and Grammy Award–winning DJ Tracy Young, the venue filled up throughout the evening. The night included offerings curated by Culinary Director and Chef Pom Moongauklang.

Mike Vacirca and his husband Emmanuel Quinones are the owners and founders of Anthem Orlando. The venue is described as a haven for LGBTQ+ people to connect and express themselves.

“This space is deeply personal to us it, it represents years of dreams, late nights, risk taking and moments where we had to trust our heart even when the path was uncertain,” Vacirca said.

Vacirca has said places like Anthem send a clear message that those in the LGBTQ+ community are welcomed, celebrated and safe.

The grand opening menu included mini truffle Caeser bites, goat cheese bruschetta, kimchi watermelon, lemongrass pork sliders, yuzu ahi guacamole and Thai peanut chicken.

Orlando Commissioner Shan Rose and former state Sen. Linda Stewart, who is running to join the body, stood with the team members of Anthem Orlando during the ribbon cutting. Trina Gregory, Se7enBites owner, was also in attendance.

Celebrated entertainer Darcel Stevens opened the night with some words for Vacirca and Quinones, advising he is looking forward to the growth of Anthem. He described the space as an oasis.

“We want to thank Anthem for providing a space that we can perform our artistry… where spaces are limited, we try to bring our talent to any space that accepts us but nowhere feels more comfortable than when we are in a space that is LGBTQ owned and gender loving,” Stevens said.

Quinones spoke after and said Anthem is a place for those looking for their found family, that need to be seen or that need a friend. He thanked his family and friends for all their support and belief in Vacirca and himself.

Anthem was born from a powerful belief: everyone deserves a space where they can feel fully themselves; celebrated, safe and surrounded by love, he’s noted.

Vacirca also said Anthem Orlando would not have happened if it weren’t for investors such as Pineapple Healthcare. He described the opening as a dream he couldn’t believe was coming true.

Ethan Suarez, CEO of Pineapple Healthcare, thanked guests for showing up and for supporting queer-owned businesses.

“It’s not just our time and money that we have invested into Mike and Manny, it is our love and passion to see a business grow in the city of Orlando,” Suarez said. “It is time for us to make a change in downtown. As a city built on dreams and doing the impossible, we are doing it here in downtown, we are creating safe spaces for queer people, and we are showing that Orlando is a place to keep dancing.”

Anthem Orlando is located at 100 N Orange Ave in downtown Orlando and is open Monday-Sunday. Watermark Out News attended the grand opening of Anthem Orlando and you can view our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza

