Watermark Out News 33.02: Florida vs The World

By Caitlin Sause

Florida vs The World: Orlando’s Myki Meeks makes her mark on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and St. Pete’s Discord Addams struts onto “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Hundreds attend anti-ICE protest in Orlando. St Pete Pride details 2026 events and theme.

CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08
Local advocates protest ICE in Orlando.

TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Zero Suicide Partners continue LGBTQ+ outreach.

TH OTHER SIDE | Page 15
Jason Leclerc returns with his latest viewpoint.

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Story Keepers launch with “The Pink Unicorn.”

FLORIDA VS THE WORLD | Page 20
Discord Addams and Myki Meeks enter “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

HOMETOWN SHE-ROES | Page 20
Central Florida’s Myki Meeks and Tampa Bay’s Discord Addams step into the spotlight.

