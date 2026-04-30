Dunedin Pride steps into a new era of community ownership

The HONU owners Lisa (L) and Kimberly Platt, also president of Dunedin Pride. (Photo courtesy Dunedin Pride)

Dunedin has always carried a unique magic during Pride Month. It has an intimate and neighborly appeal that has drawn LGBTQ+ businesses, residents and visitors to the coastal city for decades.

This year, that spirit takes on new meaning as Dunedin Pride officially moves into independent ownership under its new nonprofit, led by founding members Kimberly Platt and Jason Gernat. They announced the move last month in conjunction with the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce, the celebration’s most recent stewards.

“This change was made with the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community at the forefront,” they detailed March 19. “As an independent nonprofit, Dunedin Pride Inc. will be better positioned to expand its reach, deepen its impact, and create more inclusive, community-focused programming that supports and uplifts individuals across the region.”

Dunedin Pride began nearly a decade ago as Northern Pinellas Pride before the chamber sponsored the initiative. Platt and Gernat shared they were “incredibly grateful for the community’s role and the City’s support in bringing Pride to Dunedin,” noting that they are “energized by the opportunity to grow into a more community-driven organization and expand the ways we serve and celebrate our diverse community.”

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Platt describes the nonprofit structure as a chance to rebuild trust and clarity around where Pride dollars go.

“We are prepared to be very transparent and as a 501(c)(3), we will be and have to be,” she explains. “I think that is something that people who are donating money respect. They know that we tell them where the money’s going and it’s going right back to our community.”

For her, the new model removes the barriers that once existed when Pride was run by a for‑profit business. That shift in structure also reflects a shift in purpose. Dunedin Pride’s new leadership is intentionally widening its reach, choosing beneficiaries that represent the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ life.

Their 2026 partner charities are PFLAG Safety Harbor, which has advocated for LGBTQ+ rights across the state since 2023. The LGBTQ elder care program at Cypress Palms is another. Dunedin Pride says its mission “is to advocate, collaborate, partner, inform & educate on behalf of LGBTQ+ elders.”

The ICG Foundation will also benefit. It was launched by Inclusive Care Group in 2024 and is led by Dr. Antonio Luis and Salim Rouwayheb. Among other endeavors, the organization operates a mobile testing truck that will be present at Dunedin Pride’s Pride in the Park: Family Day — set for May 31 from 12-6 p.m. — and the new nonprofit’s West End Pride Block Party. The latter will take place June 6 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Gernat emphasizes the importance of giving all three beneficiary organizations direct visibility. “Giving these people a platform and a voice is important to us,” he advises. He also notes the shift away from centralized fundraising. “We want to take away that third person and have you give directly to the charity.”

Dunedin Pride’s nonprofit status also opens the door to year‑round programming. While the team is focused on executing this year’s events, their long‑term vision is clear. “Ideally, in a perfect world we will make it year‑round and we will be doing something every single month,” Gernat says.

For now, they are testing a new model that concentrates the biggest Pride events into one weekend while allowing local businesses to host additional celebrations in June.This year’s Family Day will be a community‑driven celebration that blends entertainment, creativity and hands‑on activities for all ages. Organizers will build upon that in the years to come.

Gernat recalls last year’s success, which help set the tone.

“It wasn’t just a place with pop‑up tents with shops. It had to be more than just shopping,” he advises. Kids learned hula hoop tricks, received fairy hair from local salons, painted their faces and created crafts with local churches. Performances filled the Pioneer Park stage, from Scottish dancers to youth groups to an EDM DJ. This year will add a magician, morning family yoga and extended hours.

The event also produced one of the most touching Pride traditions in Dunedin.

“We had a huge canvas and kids and parents anybody could come and pay a few dollars to dip their hand in safe paint and put their handprint on the canvas,” Gernat says.

The finished piece was presented to City Hall, where it hung as community‑made Pride art. A hand‑painted doghouse was raffled for charity as well. Both projects return this year.

The city’s partnership has been essential, though the future is uncertain due to SB 1134. Governor Ron DeSantis signed the measure into law April 22, restricting municipal involvement in events critics deem to be related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Gernat explains that this year, however, “we have the city’s full support. They are more than happy to work with us. In 2027… they [may not] be allowed to help us.”

Platt echoes the concern but remains hopeful. “It’s real difficult to plan, but you just have to keep going.”

Dunedin Pride is also expanding its artistic footprint. Local artist and longtime supporter Jim Kammel is once again organizing the All the Colors of the Rainbow art show at Blur, the region’s LGBTQ+ space, scheduled for June 18. This year’s Pride season is also powered by early financial support from local businesses who stepped up before the nonprofit even had its footing.

Gernat says, “We already have two sponsors that have donated multiple thousands of dollars: Lane’s Lemonade in Dunedin and Pisces Global Sushi and Bistro.”

He also notes a personal investment that made the nonprofit possible: “Kimberly at The HONU paid for all of the legal fees to get us into a 501(c)3 status.” Their contributions helped launch Dunedin Pride’s new chapter at a moment when small businesses are struggling.

“To give it to an organization that you believe in, that not everybody agrees in is definitely a statement and I want to thank them,” he advises.

With new leadership and a renewed commitment to community, Dunedin Pride is stepping boldly into its next chapter. One that is grassroots, heartfelt and unmistakably Dunedin.

“I just want to keep the vibe that has been here since the day I moved here: everybody’s welcome, everybody’s wanted and everybody’s heard,” Gernat says.

Dunedin Pride’s Family Day will take place May 31 at Pioneer Park. The West End Pride Block Paraty will follow June 6 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Jack Pallino’s Brick Oven Pizza & Sports Bar. Learn more at DunedinPride.com.

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