PHOTOS: LGBT+ Center Orlando raises record $15K at 14th annual Celebrity Bartending event

(Photo by Danny Garcia)

ORLANDO | What do you get when you take a mix of local personalities — from radio hosts and a newspaper publisher/podcaster to a former Miss America, influencers, athletes and drag performers — and put them behind the bar for a good cause?

A little chaos, a lot of fun and one very packed house.

That’s exactly what the LGBT+ Center Orlando delivered with its 14th annual Celebrity Bartending fundraiser April 28, taking over SAVOY Orlando, Ivanhoe 1915 and Paradise Patio for a night that was equal parts entertainment and friendly competition.

Sponsored by Bliss Health, BlissCares, Virgin Voyages and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, the event once again brought the community to support the Center’s programs.

Each hour had its own theme: media, drag, sports, influencers and celebrities, with bragging rights (and tips) on the line. Rick Todd raised the highest amount during the media hour, Ginger Beer claimed the drag crown, Chris Scocco and Gwen Lemmerman led the sports round, Jessica Hoehn topped the influencers and CJ Russell won the celebrity hour.

By the end of the night, it came down to the top three fundraisers: Hoehn, Scocco and Russell. And in a repeat victory, Hoehn took home the overall title, proving once again she knows her way around both a crowd and a tip jar.

With a goal of $10,000, the event ultimately raised $15,000, surpassing last year’s $11,000 total and setting a new bar for the annual fundraiser.

Watermark Out News was present at the 14th annual Celebrity Bartending fundraiser. View our photos below.

Photos by Danny Garcia.

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