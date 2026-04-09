Watermark Out News 33.08: In The Family

In the Family: LGBTQ+ bar Pro Shop Pub celebrates 50 years in Clearwater. Hamburger Mary’s Orlando shares updates on opening. Inaugural Pride of Tampa draws thousands to Ybor.

CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08

Hamburger Mary’s Orlando shares updates on opening.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

St. Petersburg recognizes Trans Day of Visibility.



STATE & NATION NEWS | Page 12

No Kings Protests make U.S. history.



THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19

The HONU celebrates a decade in Dunedin.



IN THE FAMILY | Page 20

LGBTQ+ bar Pro Shop Pub celebrates 50 years in Clearwater.



THE FIGHT FOR PRIDE | Page 23

Lake County Pride refuses to give up on 1st festival.



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