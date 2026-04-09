Watermark Out News 33.08: In The Family

In the Family: LGBTQ+ bar Pro Shop Pub celebrates 50 years in Clearwater. Hamburger Mary’s Orlando shares updates on opening. Inaugural Pride of Tampa draws thousands to Ybor.
CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08
Hamburger Mary’s Orlando shares updates on opening.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
St. Petersburg recognizes Trans Day of Visibility.
STATE & NATION NEWS | Page 12
No Kings Protests make U.S. history.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
The HONU celebrates a decade in Dunedin.
IN THE FAMILY | Page 20
LGBTQ+ bar Pro Shop Pub celebrates 50 years in Clearwater.
THE FIGHT FOR PRIDE | Page 23
Lake County Pride refuses to give up on 1st festival.
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