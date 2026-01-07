Watermark Out News featured on ‘This News is So Gay’

(Graphic courtesy This News Is So Gay)

Watermark Out News is featured in the Jan. 7 episode of “This News is So Gay,” a weekly podcast led by Ohio’s LGBTQ+ newsroom The Buckeye Flame.

Each episode features a rotating panel of LGBTQ+ journalists from across the country. The podcast covers “national hot-button queer news and views” to “keep you in the know on all the latest news from those actually covering what’s going down.”

Watermark Out News Editor-in-Chief Ryan Williams-Jent joined the roundtable for “Carrying Stories into 2026 and Covering Rainbow Crosswalks,” now streaming. Led by Buckeye Flame Editor Ken Schneck, it also features The 19th Beat Reporter Kate Sosin and Dallas Voice Publisher Leo Cusimano, co-chair of the National LGBT Media Association of which Watermark Out News is a part.

“The removal of LGBTQ+ public displays is, apparently, still a priority as we head into the new year — what’s the latest on rainbow crosswalks in Texas and Florida?” the episode is described. “What are some stories from 2025 our roundtable is carrying into 2026? And of course, where is our roundtable finding queer joy right now?”

The episode highlights St. Petersburg’s installation of Pride-inspired bike racks, Orlando installing rainbow medians on Urban Trail and remembers Orlando entertainer Addison Taylor. It also details The Good Page, a feature that will continue through 2026 to highlight uplifting and inspiring stories in our community.

Listen “This News is So Gay” here or wherever podcasts are streamed, including below:

Looking for another LGBTQ+ listen? Don’t miss “Wine, Wine Not: A Queer Podcast,” presented by Watermark Out News.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube