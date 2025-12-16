Addison Taylor, beloved Orlando entertainer and advocate, dies at 41

(Photos via TheAddisonTaylor.com)

ORLANDO | Celebrated entertainer and LGBTQ+ advocate Addison Taylor has died at 41.

Taylor was an accomplished drag queen who performed for over 25 years. He also co-owned ANR Productions, which produces the celebrated National Miss Comedy Queen pageant. Among others, he won that title in 2006.

The Orlando native, who used he/she/all pronouns, billed themselves as “an accidental advocate — equal parts sass and service, stage-ready and street-smart.” After decades working as an entertainer and bartender at venues like the Parliament House and more, the celebrated emcee stepped away from entertainment in 2024 to join Harmony Healthcare, Inc.

The nonprofit provides “compassionate, accessible medical care for everyone.” Taylor worked as its marketing manager and outreach specialist.

“What started as a leap of faith quickly became a true calling,” his website reads. “In that time, Addison has fully embraced this work, emerging as a passionate and trusted voice for the LGBTQ+ and underserved communities.”

“Though their professional focus has shifted, Addison still performs in drag on occasion—continuing to use the art form not just to entertain, but to connect with the community in meaningful ways,” it also notes. “Whether on stage or in a clinical setting, their greatest passion lies in providing honest, accessible information that empowers others to take charge of their health without fear or judgment.”

Tributes have poured in from across the country, including from Harmony Healthcare.

“Today is a hard day for our Harmony team and our Central Florida community. It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our amazing marketing manager, Addison Taylor,” they noted via social media.

“Addison transformed our team in so many ways. They will be remembered for the energy they brought into a room, their sense of humor, and the way they made others feel seen and heard,” the organization continued. “Addison always spoke with courage and care for all communities and raised the bar for what it means to be a Harmony team member. We miss you so deeply already Addison, your impact will remain woven into the work we do each day!”

The LGBT+ Center Orlando also shared their condolences. Taylor performed at this year’s inaugural Q-Fest.

“Addison was more than just an entertainer; he was a beacon of light defined by his wit, humor, and compassion,” the organization shared via social media. “For years, he graced our stages, and uplifted our spirits. His dedication to our community and warmth touched every person he encountered … Thank you Addison, for everything.”

Taylor’s final public post reflected on “being busy and being fulfilled,” which he noted were “not the same thing” on Dec. 14.

“If you are always overwhelmed, and you are constantly stressed out, and you go to bed that way, and you don’t feel like it was a productive use of your time that day, you’re busy,” he shared. “But if you sleep like a sweet baby angel, because you feel like you made a difference in your own life, or someone else’s life, that was a fulfilling day.”

Tributes continue to show the difference Taylor made in Orlando and beyond.

“Addison was one of the most special people on this earth — and saying that really is an understatement,” Bob Taylor tells Watermark Out News. “The pure love that he showed all of us in the family was unrivaled. Addison became my child in October 2004 and she was so happy to carry the last name of Taylor.

“We started an annual vacation a couple of years ago and went to St. George Island in the panhandle. One of the most special trips of all time. Today was supposed to be the beginning of our next annual vacation. I was and will always be super proud of the person that Addison became, not only in the nightlife and nightclub business, but through the art form of drag as well. Today is a very sad day for my drag family.”

Watermark Out News is working to obtain additional details and comment. This story will be updated.

