Bureau Chief’s Desk: A Year to Look Forward

It’s nearly 2026! While we don’t know what is exactly in store for the year, I am hopeful for change and growth.

I want to experience new things this year and one thing I’m trying to hold myself accountable to is travel. I have never been to the west coast and have only left the country once.

That has to change this year, and I am already starting with a trip at the end of the month. I will be going to Arizona for a vacation and to see friends. We have already booked an Airbnb in Sedona and plan to make a trip to Flagstaff as well. I couldn’t be more excited for the trip as I haven’t been on a plane in three years now.

The view in Sedona is something I’m incredibly excited to see. I always travel with my camera, and I can’t wait to get some great photos of the mountains, sunsets and events we experience. This trip is something that I think will bring me joy and a sliver of peace as I will try my best to shut my work brain off.

I want to connect to the environment and take hikes in the mornings. The last time I took a hike similar to this was in Georgia in 2016 and I didn’t want to leave the mountains. There is something so peaceful about being immersed in nature.

When April approaches, I will be in New York for my cousin’s wedding. I have been looking forward to this since last summer as all the details got finalized.

My cousin helped raise my sisters and I to the point where I view her as big sister. This is a big moment for her and her fiancé, and I couldn’t be happier to witness their union.

I haven’t been in New York since 2019 and although I wouldn’t consider moving to New York, I do love to visit and see the city under its dazzling lights. The wedding will be near Central Park and hopefully with some good weather, the trip will be unforgettable.

I’m hoping for a trip before April so I can fit a quick weekend getaway if possible. One place my friends and I keep talking about is Puerto Rico. A lot of my family has left the island, and some have moved to Florida or New York. I have only traveled to PR when I was a little girl, but I’ve been eager to go back as an adult.

The beaches, the waterfalls and the food, I’m in awe just thinking about how much I miss it. It felt like a different world on the island, and I’m hoping to go back soon and reconnect with my roots.

As the year continues, I hope to have more trips planned. My family has already mentioned the idea of a family cruise that would involve family from out of state and in state. With how many cousins I have the trip could quickly turn into a group of 20-30 people.

I am aiming to be more adventurous this year because I think that would be a nice gift to myself. It will help me stay busy and new experiences are so rewarding.

I have considered solo traveling, and I know it’s not for most people. But something I always ask myself is how will I know if I don’t try? I have to try it to know if it’s something I would want to continue. It can be scary, but I know I’m not backpacking all over Europe. Yet.

There is so much of the world to see and I’m hopeful that this year will push me out of my comfort zone. I know I can’t get to every place I would like to visit in 2026 but it’s a good starting point — and in 2027, it will be a good point to pick up from. I want to travel every year and not just to the same places. I want to see what the world has to offer.

In this issue, we learn more about Equality Florida’s new executive director Stratton Pollitzer as he steps into the role. Previously, Nadine Smith led the organization for 28 years.

In Central Florida news coverage, the City of Orlando has started to remove artifacts from the Pulse nightclub to move forward with the memorial construction. In Tampa Bay news coverage, we look at the region’s United Mural Project, a bold new landmark to reclaim public spaces for LGBTQ+ visibility.

I hope you will continue to support Watermark Out News and trust us to be your LGBTQ+ news source.

