Bureau Chief’s Desk: Where Do We Go From Here?

When I look at the state of the world, I worry for what the future will hold and what impact the decisions of those in charge will have on it.

It’s been a very dark month of news and if you aren’t angry then you aren’t paying attention. Most recently on Jan. 24, a Border Patrol agent shot and killed a man identified as Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old who sources say worked as an ICU nurse.

It is the second fatal shooting in Minneapolis by immigration agents this month. Earlier this month Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old woman was shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Jan. 7. Becca Good, the widow of Renee Nicole Good, said her wife “was made of sunshine” in her first public statement.

Good remembered her wife as a woman defined by kindness. “Renee lived by an overarching belief: there is kindness in the world and we need to do everything we can to find it where it resides and nurture it where it needs to grow,” she wrote.

Like they did with Good, Trump administration officials immediately defended the action as self-defense while blaming the victim — in this case claiming Pretti was a “domestic terrorist” intending to “massacre” officers. There are multiple bystander videos and witness testimony that contradict that.

Pretti can be seen holding only a phone in his hand before at least six officers tackle him, pinning him face down on the ground and shooting him in the back, firing what sounds like 10 shots.

If you haven’t seen the video, please view at your own discretion. But to see officials shoot Pretti that many times, while he was already on the ground was heartbreaking. It’s very dystopian to know that we can witness a murder from our phones.

Pretti was a U.S. citizen with no known criminal record. DHS says he was armed, and the city’s police chief confirmed he had a lawful permit to carry. Minnesota is an open carry state, but it requires a valid permit to carry a handgun in public.

One video appears to show an officer take away his gun just before another shoots him. This cannot be our new normal. Again, if you aren’t angry, you aren’t paying attention.

When I look at the local level, it worries me to know ICE is in Orlando. Rep. Maxwell Frost posted a video onto X saying his office has confirmed that ICE agents are securing “pretty large” hotel reservations as staging areas. According to Frost, agents have been spotted at UCF, Winter Garden and Altamonte Springs.

I live in Winter Garden, I have many friends that live in the UCF area, and I worry for what could happen.

Since the year started, I’ve been carrying around my passport ID card with me because it scares me to know that something can happen. Even then I worry that won’t be enough. Will I still be detained if that proof isn’t enough for the agent? Will I or my loved ones be taken away? If I am feeling this way I know there are others out there who may be more scared depending on their personal situation.

On top of all that, the governor recently celebrated the “success” of Operation Tidal Wave, which launched eight months ago. Through it, Florida law enforcement agencies have arrested more than 10,400 immigrants; the initiative is a partnership with ICE, and the governor has been proud of all the efforts Florida law enforcement agencies have put into it.

Numerous county sheriff offices also played a critical role in supporting ICE operations, including Orange County. It has been reported that from the total number of those detained in the jails, 6,000 came through Orange County.

In this issue, we learn about another crisis: the changes coming to those who rely on Florida’s AIDS Drugs Assistance Program. Thousands of Floridians that rely on the program must find alternative ways to afford their HIV/AIDS medication.

In Central Florida news coverage, Anthem Orlando holds its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The night included a preview of the food menu by Chef Pom Moongauklang.

In Tampa Bay news coverage, Winter Pride details this year’s second annual celebration set for Feb. 15-22. There will be a LGBTQ+-focused laser installation called “Global Rainbow: We Rise in Light.”

We also look at OUT Arts & Culture as it welcomes hundreds of LGBTQ+ bibliophiles, authors and allies to Gulfport for the ninth annual ReadOUT Feb. 6-8. The weekend will be a celebration of queer literature and community.

Make sure to know your rights, be vigilant and stay safe. I hope you will continue to support Watermark Out News and trust us to be your LGBTQ+ news source.

