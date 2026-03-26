Bureau Chief’s Desk: Comfort in Community

With how hard times can feel, I think it’s more important than ever to have community.

I’ve been living in Orlando for almost six years, and the community here has been so welcoming. I find myself drawn to the people I meet at events and social outings. It’s easy to find someone to talk to and create a connection.

Community matters when the world can seem so gloomy. When we create connections in the community, it can make a difference. That’s what makes the people of Orlando so special.

I have met such friendly people in the community who bring so much culture and richness. In Orlando, there is a diverse population and it’s healing to meet people who share the same qualities and values. With the political climate I think we need to find people who share similar mindsets.

This can help us feel like we aren’t alone in this crazy world because the purpose of community events is to connect people. It can give us a sense of identity to realize we aren’t as lost as we thought we were. I think that sense of belonging is what can connect us to creating these relationships. Friendships are incredibly important because it shows us that we aren’t isolated.

That’s why I like to attend local events that involve the arts. Most recently, I attended two different music events. The first featured live jazz music from two different bands and the other included five different DJ’s playing various genres. They were both so different but similar. They were both safe spaces.

At the jazz event, the organizers even included two different art galleries to walk through and a line of local vendors. Some were small businesses and others were local organizations looking to support the arts. I like to take the time to approach the booths and learn a little more about those trying to make a difference.

Support is something as small as walking up to a vendor as it can create impact not only for the organization but also yourself.

When we are part of a community, we feel like we are a part of something bigger than ourselves. It makes us feel less lonely even in a crowded room because there is power in community. It can provide us with a sense of security.

These events can bring together people of different ages, races and socioeconomic backgrounds, to create a sense of unity and understanding. This can cultivate the community of Orlando that is known to be inclusive.

Orlando is more than just theme parks, it’s rich in community engagement. Florida is the fourth most diverse state in the U.S. according to a WalletHub report. To find its rankings, WalletHub compared each state across 14 metrics in six categories: socio-economic diversity, cultural diversity, economic diversity, household diversity, religious diversity and political diversity.

Community events are held constantly in Orlando and there is always something to do and somewhere to attend. Orlando has been called a regional events capital because of the hundreds of cultural, music and sports events that happen throughout the year.

From food festivals featuring cuisines from different countries to cultural celebrations highlighting traditional music, these events allow us to learn about all different cultures. Local businesses also play a crucial role. It helps expose the community to supporting local first.

The growing population of Central Florida is something we can’t stop but we must remind ourselves why we want to foster these connections.

Everyone should form their own community and find one that is suited to what you want. Finding community can come from clubs or organizations, events catered to your hobbies and volunteer work. However you find your community is entirely up to you but make sure to find one.

In this issue we take a look at the significant steps toward a permanent Pulse memorial after nearly 10 years. The in-depth looks at the process leading up to a permanent memorial, including responses from the community and those in local government.

In more Orlando news, Aaron Emmanuel Lewis announces his historic candidacy for the Orange County Commission and the Headdress Gala prepares to return after nearly a decade.

In Tampa Bay news, St. Petersburg welcomes the Queer Asian Museum, Pride of Tampa details its inaugural festivities and the art installation “Embracing Our Differences” takes place in St. Petersburg and Sarasota.

I hope you will continue to support Watermark Out News and trust us to be your LGBTQ+ news source.

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