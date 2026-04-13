Viktor Orbán ousted in Hungarian elections

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (Screen capture via ABC News Australia/YouTube)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on April 12 conceded defeat in the country’s elections.

The Associated Press notes Péter Magyar’s center-right Tisza party is significantly ahead of Orbán’s Fidesz-KDNP coalition.

Orbán had been in office since 2010. He and his government have faced widespread criticism over its anti-LGBTQ crackdown.

Sunday’s elections took place less than a week after Vice President JD Vance traveled to Budapest, the Hungarian capital, and urged Hungarians to support Orbán.

The Washington Blade will update this story.

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

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