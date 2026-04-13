Come Out with Pride to hold 5th Pride Prom at Orlando Science Center

(Photo via Come Out With Pride’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | Come Out with Pride will hold the organization’s 5th annual Pride Prom April 17 at the Orlando Science Center, a 21+ celebration of queer joy presented by Pineapple Healthcare.

Tatiana Quiroga, executive director of Come Out with Pride, says that Pride Prom was created when board member Maia Monet shared she had never experienced prom as her authentic self, and the board all realized they hadn’t either.

“So at that time, we were like, you know what? Let’s throw ourselves a prom,” Quiroga says.

Quiroga says the Come Out with Pride team wanted to create an opportunity to invite Orlando’s queer community to be together and come as they are.

She started to notice that Pride Prom was some attendees’ first time presenting as their authentic self or coming out with their partners in public.

“All these things suddenly started coming to the surface that we weren’t anticipating at all,” Quiroga says. “We knew we were onto a great idea, but we just didn’t realize the depth of the impact that it actually had for the community.”

Come Out with Pride Volunteer Coordinator Matthew Ruiz feels that it’s very important for the organization to create these safe spaces for the queer community while also ensuring they are safe for trans people.

“We see a lot of internalized hatred towards the trans community from the gay community,” Ruiz says. “I feel it’s very important for us to say, ‘no, we still see you and you are important.’”

This year’s Pride Prom will be headlined by Morphine Love Dion of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” bringing her unforgettable energy, flawless performance skills and Miami attitude to the show.

Alongside Dion’s performance, the prom will feature a DJ, handcrafted cocktails and mocktails, a royal court crowning and a themed photobooth. The host of the night will be Darcel Stevens, who will bring the perfect mix of class, sass and sparkle for the night.

This year’s theme, “Time Traveler’s Ball,” invites guests to step across decades and dimensions and come as they are to an evening where every era belongs, according to a press release.

A VIP Lounge Experience, presented by Harmony Healthcare, opens at 7:30 p.m., giving guests who purchase a VIP ticket early access to the prom. They are encouraged to come early to enjoy catered food, drinks and exclusive entertainment before the main event begins.

The VIP ticket experience includes two complimentary drink tickets and an exclusive private performance by Dion, including a meet and greet.

Quiroga says that this year’s event will build upon cherished prom traditions, honoring a 2026 Pride Prom Royal Court while celebrating leaders who uplift and strengthen the community across Central Florida.

“We really wanted this to be an opportunity for community leaders to be highlighted in a fun way where they don’t have to give a speech,” Quiroga says. “They don’t have to prepare anything. It’s literally ‘come get your flowers, wear a crown and a sash all night long.’”

One of this year’s honorees is Monet, who sparked the idea of Pride Prom five years ago.

“Having this be an opportunity to celebrate our fifth anniversary and also give back to her is wonderful, knowing she’s such a huge community leader, specifically in the trans community,” Quiroga says. “The work never turns off for her, so we just wanted to really honor her, highlight her, and literally give her the flowers and the crown.”

The other honorees are grassroots organizer Scott Mena, Ripple Hauxs founder Stxph Viana and lesbian iHeart Radio host Sondra “Rae” Valentino.

All guests will have access to free frozen custard from Shake Shack, as well as a variety of non-alcoholic drinks.

They can expect a full evening of prom-inspired fun, immersive experiences throughout the Orlando Science Center, and plenty of opportunities to celebrate with partners, friends, and chosen family in a welcoming and affirming environment.

Quiroga says that aside from the dinosaur and planet rooms, her favorite part about the venue is the layout. She says a lot of Come Out with Pride’s events are met with protestors, but at the Orlando Science Center, the parking lot connects directly to a walkway into the center, creating an immersive prom experience as well as a safe space.

“The minute you step out of your car, you’re going to be amongst your people,” Quiroga says. “There’s no ‘Oh, who am I going to run into in the parking lot?’ Nope. It’s our space from the very beginning until the end of the night.”

For VIP Lounge tickets, general admission, and more details on entertainment and event activities, visit ComeOutWithPride.org.

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