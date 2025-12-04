Orlando pastry chef Jean Carlos De Araujo competing on Food Network’s ‘Holiday Baking Championship’

Chef Jean Carlos De Araujo. (Photo by Kossina Creative)

With almost 10 years of experience in the confectionery industry, Jean Carlos De Araujo, pastry chef at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotel, is shining on Season 12 of Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship.”

The competition premiered on Food Network this season and is one of the largest reality confectionery shows in the nation. View the trailer below:

Araujo has worked with renowned chefs and in large hotels in Brazil and the United States.

Araujo says it means everything to him to lead the pastry program at Swan and Dolphin Hotel as he is proud to represent his culture and country. Growing up in Brazil, he says life wasn’t easy and he grew up in a circus until he was 10. His number one supporter was his mom as she started selling his cupcakes door to door.

“Being an openly gay chef in leadership is about visibility, showing that you can be yourself and still achieve your dreams,” Araujo says. “At Disney, I get to celebrate diversity every day through flavor, creativity and kindness. That’s the kind of representation I wish I had growing up.”

He came to the U.S. in 2022 with just one suitcase but says he was full of hope. It was a leap of faith to make the move, but he faced every challenge to come out stronger and more grateful.

When Araujo found out he was competing on “Holiday Baking Championship,” he says he focused on his creativity and flavors that represent who he is: bold, warm and full of heart. He wants to bring his culture into everything he makes. Between sugar, chocolate and dreams, his love for confectionery is not only a profession, but a form of expression, emotion and purpose.

“Honestly, the preparation started long before I even knew I’d be on the show,” he shares. “Every day in the kitchen, every challenge, every mistake taught me resilience and speed — which are key in a competition like this.”

For the first time ever, the competition’s new season will feature 12 bakers split into two teams of Naughty vs. Nice. Host Jesse Palmer welcomes the competitors to an adorable, immersive holiday village with a working coffee shop, general store and town hall.

In this joyful world, the teams will take on tasks like “Snow Day Desserts,” “Chrismukkah Platters” and, of course, “Naughty Elf Desserts.” Judges Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller and Kardea Brown will bring tough love as they determine which baker will earn the title of Holiday Baking Champion and receive a feature in Food Network Magazine and $25,000.

In each bake, there will be a top dessert from each team, and the best overall dessert wins for their team. In elimination challenges, the winning team is safe from elimination while the other team loses a baker.

Araujo always dreamed of being on a show like “Holiday Baking Championship” as his favorite holiday has been Christmas since he was a kid. He loves everything about the holiday and says the holidays are all about warmth and nostalgia.

“Shows like this are the reason I have the career I have now, pastry changed my life. For me, it’s not just about competition, it’s about sharing my story and culture with millions of people during the time of the year,” Araujo says. “I wanted to inspire others who come from small places or humble beginnings to believe that their dreams are valid too.”

He describes the day-to-day work at Swan and Dolphin Hotel as “truly magical,” as it is a place where culinary excellence meets imagination. He joined the team in August and Swan and Dolphin Hotel said they were excited to have his expertise, leadership and passion joining their team. When he is crafting desserts, each must “carry a bit of magic.”

Araujo’s favorite holiday dessert is rabanada, the Brazilian version of French toast that reminds him of his mom and Christmas mornings back home. Rabanadas are a classic Brazilian holiday recipe and are served as dessert or breakfast. This dish is made with sweet condensed milk and topped with a crispy cinnamon-sugar on the outside. Another favorite is his Christmas Brownie.

For aspiring chefs, Araujo’s advice is to never stop as “you are the only one who knows where you want to get.” He notes that he is living proof that success can follow when you don’t give up.

“Never forget why you started,” Araujo shares. “The kitchen is tough, but if you lead with passion and humility, you’ll always find your place. Learn from everyone around you, stay curious and never stop dreaming because dreams can take you further than you imagine.”

“Holiday Baking Championship” is now airing on Food Network and also streams on HBO Max and Discovery+ platforms. To keep up with Jean Carlos De Araujo’s work, follow him on Instagram @JeanCarls.A.

A version of this feature was originally published in Watermark Out News’ 2025 Holiday Guide. View the digital edition here.

