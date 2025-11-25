PHOTOS: The Joy Ride raises at least $282K in 2nd year

Organizers of the Joy Ride Nov. 22. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Joy Ride completed its two-day, 165-mile trek from Orlando to St. Petersburg Nov. 22, revealing an initial fundraising total of $282,431 at Albert Whitted Park.

The SMART Ride successor is organized by FAB Adventures, Inc. and donates 100% of funds raised to support Florida nonprofits. The beneficiaries are Broward House, Compass, Empath Partners in Care, Miracle of Love and Pridelines.

While the inaugural fundraiser followed the SMART Ride’s historical route from Miami to Key West, the 2025 Joy Ride charted another course. The route began where Miracle of Love is based and ended in EPIC’s hometown.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome riders into our own backyard in beautiful St. Petersburg,” EPIC President Joy Winheim shared ahead of time. “Ending The Joy Ride here offers participants a chance to experience the vibrant energy and stunning scenery of our city.”

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch was among those to welcome riders.

“We’re so happy for the first time you’re ending the ride right here in St. Petersburg,” he shared. “We live in a great city, and it’s because of the things we believe in … It’s making sure we’ve got a healthy community, and also making sure that we’re an inclusive community, where everyone feels welcome.”

Ride sponsors also spoke, including NPS Pharmacy which pledged to donate another $25,000 to next year’s ride. It’s currently scheduled to follow the same route in November 2026.

“We did what they said couldn’t do — we moved the ride, and look at the wonderful results,” said Christian Klimas, a SMART Ride veteran and crew chief for the Joy Ride. He subsequently honored each of this year’s participating teams.

“Thank you all for putting in the effort and making this a rockstar year,” Klimas said. “Well see you next year.”

FAB Adventures President Tom Manning spoke next, praising cyclists, crew and supporters.

“Being here matters,” he said. “I know that being here makes a difference. I know that being here changes lives, and not just the lives of the clients that are served by our benefiting agencies.

“Pushing yourself to the limits of doing what we do, allows you to find new limits,” he continued. “I know that pushing through those limits, pushing through those emotions … allows us to get through these emotions and find our new self on the other side.”

Representatives from each benefiting agency subsequently joined Manning on stage to reveal this year’s fundraising total. He noted that fundraising continues through the end of the year and challenged cyclists to raise the final total.

For more information about the Joy Ride and to make a donation, visit TheJoyRideFL.org.

Watermark Out News attended this year’s closing ceremony. View our photos below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.