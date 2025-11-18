The Joy Ride to cycle from Orlando to St. Petersburg in 2nd year

(Graphic via The Joy Ride)

ORLANDO | The Joy Ride is back for its second year Nov. 21-22, featuring a new route that travels from Orlando to St. Petersburg.

Spanning two days and covering 165 miles, the fundraiser donates all proceeds to support Florida nonprofits. It “aspires to a world where we end viruses such as AIDS/HIV and a world where marginalized communities are empowered and have all the resources necessary to live productive, healthy, safe, joyful and affirming lives.”

This event is organized by FAB Adventures, Inc. and all proceeds are allocated to Broward House, Compass, EPIC, Miracle of Love and Pridelines. This year is the ride’s first trek from Orlando to St. Petersburg, where Miracle of Love and EPIC are respectively based.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome riders into our own backyard in beautiful St. Petersburg,” EPIC President Joy Winheim shared in a press release. “Ending The Joy Ride here offers participants a chance to experience the vibrant energy and stunning scenery of our city.”

On the first day, riders will bike 100 miles from Orlando to Lutz, followed by a final 65-mile stretch on the second day to finish in downtown St. Petersburg. The event provides dedicated support stations, staffed by enthusiastic volunteers, along with fueling areas and support vehicles ready to assist in any way needed.

The Joy Ride held its first fundraiser in 2024 as the successor to the SMART ride, which cycled from Key West to Miami for two decades. The inaugural Joy Ride followed its historical route.

“Leaving the Keys was a tough decision,” FAB Adventures President Tom Manning shared. “There’s no place like the Florida Keys, but rising production costs, growing safety concerns, and our long-term goal to make The Joy Ride a true statewide event made this move the right one.”

For 20 years, SMART Ride raised millions for HIV programs supporting LGBTQ+ and other communities. The Joy Ride carries on this tradition, fostering the same camaraderie and positivity.

“This new route reflects a new chapter — one filled with hope, connection, and a renewed sense of joy,” Winheim said.

The Joy Ride Closing Ceremony is currently scheduled to begin Nov. 22 at 12:30 p.m. at Albert Whitted Park. Organizers are expected to reveal the total amount raised, share stories and more at around 1:45 p.m, detailed here.

Afterwards, an official after party will begin Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. at Cocktail and The Wet Spot, opening to riders at 7:30 p.m.

The Freddie Party St. Pete will welcome “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum and “Canada’s Drag Race” host Brooke Lynn Hytes and local favorites. An RSVP is required.

Read more below:

The Joy Ride organizers also note there’s still time to get involved:

For more information and to donate, visit TheJoyRideFL.org. Learn more about Empath Partners in Care and Miracle of Love at MyEPIC.org and MiracleOfLoveInc.org.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube