(Photo by nito/Bigstock)
LGBTQ+ advocates around Central Florida and Tampa Bay will host Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20 to honor those in the community whose lives have been lost to anti-transgender violence.
Events and commemorations will be hosted statewide to honor these lives and to push for change.
Lives lost this year include:
- La’Daijah Walters
- Ashtyn Tice
- Kalena “Peaches” Croskey
- Summer Devi Mehta
- Jonathan “Jon” McKinsey
- Danielle Spillman
- Ash He
- Arielle Source Love
- Voss Barclay
- Patti Wilson (aka Patti Dracula)
- Madeline “Maddie” Cassandra Stensrud
- Holly St. John
- SaVanna Wanzer
- Rayla Elle Ojeda-Wells
- Lanessa Rodriguez
- Jayla McGee
- Hailey “Spot” Singleton
- Girlalala
- Denise Foster
- May Pollard
- Nathaniel Potts
- Davonta Curtis
- Miles Phipps
- Murry Foust
- Madeline “Mads” Adelaide Moore
- Marlow Trottie
- Juju Nadeau
- Asia Williams
- Sophie Lee
- Lynn Ann Childers
- Jadyn Kimsel
- Thea Lourdes Masica
- Jhené Audrict
- Leia Trysiss Ali
- Daniella Analee Escobedo
- Lucas Ameh Avery Knapp “Luca RedBeard”
- Christina Maria Huerta Iraci
- Kiara St. James
- Victoria Cruz
- Grace Detrevarah
- Erykah Caldwell
- Danny “Dusse” Siplin
- Ansel Blaszkow
- Aleanna Royal Belcher
- Unknown from North Carolina
- Sydney Lou Walden
- Rylie Autumn Heart
- Rosaline “Rose” Mattaboni
- Kayleigh Cluff
- Rebecca Heineman
- Persia Amarra Conway
- Paris Harris
- Jade Robers
- Ivy Jones
- Nora Jane Jenneman
- Max Bolduc
- Lilith Marcotte
- Shyyell “Mabel” Diamond Sanchez-Mccray
- Juniper Blessing
- Asir Hare
The Human Rights Campaign is pushing for more open trans conversation, stating in an Instagram post, “If each one of us had just one deep conversation about trans folks with someone we know, we could shift the tide. If we had three, we could change the landscape for trans kids forever.”
Advocates state and nationwide will reflect on those we have lost and discuss changes to help in the fight for Transgender rights. This TDoR and always, Watermark Out News mourns those we have lost. We have gathered information about local vigils below.
Central Florida
Transgender Day of Remembrance
Nov. 19, 4:40 p.m. | The Center on Mills Avenue will be holding a meaningful and powerful gathering honoring Transgender Day of Remembrance. Come Out With Pride, Inc., the Trans & Non-Binary Task Force, and The Center Orlando will co-host it. Together, they will read the names of those lost this year, light candles in their memory and create space for reflection. For more information, learn more here.
To Honor and To Hold: Their Lives, Their Legacies
6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | The Center Orlando will open its doors to remember the lives lost not only to anti-transgender violence, but also those we have lost to suicide, with love and remembrance. Register for the event here.
Transgender Day of Remembrance
6 p.m. | The Pride Center at Equality Park will host its annual observance to remember and honor the lives lost this year. For more information, learn more here.
Virtual
Transitional Space Transgender Day of Remembrance
7 p.m. | A virtual vigil hosted by Transitional Space, dedicated to those we have lost and to raise awareness and promote acceptance. More information here.
In Loving Memory
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | The Trans Remembrance Project by Advocates for Trans Equality will host its annual virtual vigil Friday to honor the lives lost this year to anti-transgender violence and suicide. More information on how to attend here.
Tampa Bay
Trans Day of Remembrance
6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | A candlelight vigil will be hosted at St. Petersburg City Hall. The vigil will begin at the St. Petersburg Sunshine Senior Center and make its way to St. Petersburg City Hall. For more information, visit here.
Trans Day of Remembrance
7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | The Rose Dynasty Center and trans parency will host their community gathering for remembrance and care at the Rose Dynasty Center in Lakeland on Friday. For more information, visit here.
Transgender Day of Remembrance
5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Unitarian Universalists of Clearwater will host its vigil at the Octagon to remember nonbinary and transgender lives lost to violence. More information can be found here.
Transgender Day of Remembrance
4 p.m. | Join the Community Congregational Church-New Port Richey for the annual reading of the names of those lost to transphobia. After the remembrance service we will host a reflective fellowship hour with light refreshments. More information on how to attend here.
TransVidas: Honoring Lives, Lifting Futures
4-5:30 p.m. | Join LGBT Latinos of Florida for TransVidas, a powerful and heartfelt workshop honoring Transgender Day of Remembrance. Together, they will create a space of dignity, healing and community for our trans siblings–especially those whose lives were taken too soon. More information can be found here.
Sarasota
Transgender Day of Remembrance at Church of the Trinity MCC
4 p.m. | Each year, community members gather at the Transgender Memorial Garden to honor the lives lost to anti-transgender violence and suicide. They will lay a stone for each name known and hold space for those whose names may never be known. More information can be found here.
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