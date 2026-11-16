(Photo by nito/Bigstock)

LGBTQ+ advocates around Central Florida and Tampa Bay will host Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20 to honor those in the community whose lives have been lost to anti-transgender violence.

Events and commemorations will be hosted statewide to honor these lives and to push for change.

Lives lost this year include:

La’Daijah Walters

Ashtyn Tice

Kalena “Peaches” Croskey

Summer Devi Mehta

Jonathan “Jon” McKinsey

Danielle Spillman

Ash He

Arielle Source Love

Voss Barclay

Patti Wilson (aka Patti Dracula)

Madeline “Maddie” Cassandra Stensrud

Holly St. John

SaVanna Wanzer

Rayla Elle Ojeda-Wells

Lanessa Rodriguez

Jayla McGee

Hailey “Spot” Singleton

Girlalala

Denise Foster

May Pollard

Nathaniel Potts

Davonta Curtis

Miles Phipps

Murry Foust

Madeline “Mads” Adelaide Moore

Marlow Trottie

Juju Nadeau

Asia Williams

Sophie Lee

Lynn Ann Childers

Jadyn Kimsel

Thea Lourdes Masica

Jhené Audrict

Leia Trysiss Ali

Daniella Analee Escobedo

Lucas Ameh Avery Knapp “Luca RedBeard”

Christina Maria Huerta Iraci

Kiara St. James

Victoria Cruz

Grace Detrevarah

Erykah Caldwell

Danny “Dusse” Siplin

Ansel Blaszkow

Aleanna Royal Belcher

Unknown from North Carolina

Sydney Lou Walden

Rylie Autumn Heart

Rosaline “Rose” Mattaboni

Kayleigh Cluff

Rebecca Heineman

Persia Amarra Conway

Paris Harris

Jade Robers

Ivy Jones

Nora Jane Jenneman

Max Bolduc

Lilith Marcotte

Shyyell “Mabel” Diamond Sanchez-Mccray

Juniper Blessing

Asir Hare

The Human Rights Campaign is pushing for more open trans conversation, stating in an Instagram post, “If each one of us had just one deep conversation about trans folks with someone we know, we could shift the tide. If we had three, we could change the landscape for trans kids forever.”

Advocates state and nationwide will reflect on those we have lost and discuss changes to help in the fight for Transgender rights. This TDoR and always, Watermark Out News mourns those we have lost. We have gathered information about local vigils below.

Central Florida

Transgender Day of Remembrance

Nov. 19, 4:40 p.m. | The Center on Mills Avenue will be holding a meaningful and powerful gathering honoring Transgender Day of Remembrance. Come Out With Pride, Inc., the Trans & Non-Binary Task Force, and The Center Orlando will co-host it. Together, they will read the names of those lost this year, light candles in their memory and create space for reflection. For more information, learn more .

To Honor and To Hold: Their Lives, Their Legacies

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | The Center Orlando will open its doors to remember the lives lost not only to anti-transgender violence, but also those we have lost to suicide, with love and remembrance. Register for the event here.

Transgender Day of Remembrance

6 p.m. | The Pride Center at Equality Park will host its annual observance to remember and honor the lives lost this year. For more information, learn more here.

Virtual

Transitional Space Transgender Day of Remembrance

7 p.m. | A virtual vigil hosted by Transitional Space, dedicated to those we have lost and to raise awareness and promote acceptance. More information here.

In Loving Memory

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | The Trans Remembrance Project by Advocates for Trans Equality will host its annual virtual vigil Friday to honor the lives lost this year to anti-transgender violence and suicide. More information on how to attend here.

Tampa Bay

Trans Day of Remembrance

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | A candlelight vigil will be hosted at St. Petersburg City Hall. The vigil will begin at the St. Petersburg Sunshine Senior Center and make its way to St. Petersburg City Hall. For more information, visit here.

Trans Day of Remembrance

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | The Rose Dynasty Center and trans parency will host their community gathering for remembrance and care at the Rose Dynasty Center in Lakeland on Friday. For more information, visit here.

Transgender Day of Remembrance

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Unitarian Universalists of Clearwater will host its vigil at the Octagon to remember nonbinary and transgender lives lost to violence. More information can be found here.

Transgender Day of Remembrance

4 p.m. | Join the Community Congregational Church-New Port Richey for the annual reading of the names of those lost to transphobia. After the remembrance service we will host a reflective fellowship hour with light refreshments. More information on how to attend .

TransVidas: Honoring Lives, Lifting Futures

4-5:30 p.m. | Join LGBT Latinos of Florida for TransVidas, a powerful and heartfelt workshop honoring Transgender Day of Remembrance. Together, they will create a space of dignity, healing and community for our trans siblings–especially those whose lives were taken too soon. More information can be found .

Sarasota

Transgender Day of Remembrance at Church of the Trinity MCC

4 p.m. | Each year, community members gather at the Transgender Memorial Garden to honor the lives lost to anti-transgender violence and suicide. They will lay a stone for each name known and hold space for those whose names may never be known. More information can be found .

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